He Long Night Show guest accuses people with disabilities of stirring up excitement Chen Junhan: China’s ridicule of Taiwan’s election is ridiculous | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#Long #Night #Show #guest #accuses #people #disabilities #stirring #excitement #Chen #Junhan #Chinas #ridicule #Taiwans #election #ridiculous #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/24 12:41 (updated at 1/24 16:59)

Chen Junhan, nominee of the Democratic Progressive Party for non-district legislators. (Picture taken from facebook.com/DppGenderEquality)

(Central News Agency reporter Ye Suping, Taipei, 24th) Chinese media personality Wang Zhian mentioned on the online talk show “He Long Night Show” that Taiwan’s popular shows “push people with disabilities to sensationalize”. Chen Junhan, a lawyer for the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for the gerrymandered legislative committee who was accused, said that it is ridiculous for China to mock Taiwan’s democratic and free election method when it does not even have freedom of election.

Wang Zhian, a former CCTV reporter who currently moves to Japan to run self-media, recently came to Taiwan to watch the election. When participating in the online talk show “He Long Night Show”, he mentioned Taiwan’s rallying scenes and said, “Put people with disabilities in the spotlight.” Pushed to sensationalize”, the words caused a backlash; the program producer admitted the production error and apologized.

Chen Junhan, who was accused, said in an interview today that he was busy in a meeting yesterday and only found out about it when a friend sent him the clip. When he found out about the incident, the production unit had already issued an apology statement.

Chen Junhan said that he was sure that the production unit would be willing to issue an apology statement shortly after the incident caused an uproar. He knew that the former CCTV reporter was laughing at him, and he just smiled when he saw it. In Taiwan’s democratic society, many public figures will be criticized. , both positive and negative, and even many negative comments, everyone is used to it.

However, what he is more concerned about is that this former CCTV reporter used the special physical conditions or diseases of people with disabilities to ridicule and criticize Taiwan’s democratic elections as if they were a show. This is unacceptable to him.

“China doesn’t even have the freedom to vote, but it turns around and laughs at Taiwan’s democratic and free election methods. I think it’s ridiculous.” Chen Junhan said that the client’s understanding of people with disabilities may be related to the development of Chinese society, and they feel that people with disabilities are not worthy of running for elections. , and have no ability to realize their own ideas and ideas. They can only be used as a tool for political parties to sensationalize and win sympathy. This understanding and idea is very wrong.

Chen Junhan said that Taiwan’s democracy and freedom have been developing for more than 30 years. Anyone with or without disabilities, as long as they have ideas and ideas and meet their age, have the right to participate in politics freely.

In addition, Chen Junhan said that although the production unit quickly apologized, he hoped that not only the production unit itself or the media would deal with the issues of people with disabilities, but should not just focus on the disorders or diseases of people with disabilities and treat them as objects of ridicule, but also Expect empathy and respect.

He said that during the recording of the program, when mainlanders expressed very inappropriate opinions and remarks, “I was a little surprised and disappointed by the reactions of the host and the audience.” When that happened, the host should stop the discriminatory remarks in a timely manner.

Chen Junhan believes that compared with mainland China, all aspects of Taiwanese society should have made great progress in terms of human rights, democracy, freedom, and values. This should also be reflected in empathy and respect for the rights and interests of people with disabilities. He hopes to use this matter to make everyone reflect. Are there still many people in Taiwanese society who have discrimination, prejudice, or stereotypes about people with disabilities? They only see the special physical conditions of people with disabilities, but do not see their value, abilities, and the basic respect they deserve as human beings.

He said that although this incident was a bit regretful, it would be more meaningful if there were some positive inspirations and gains.

The media asked if he wanted the person who told the joke to apologize; he said, “It’s hard to expect.” The person’s speech, whether it is about people with disabilities or understanding of the democratic system, is very different from that of most Taiwanese people. “I think , he may not even think there is anything wrong or wrong with that expression.”

Chen Junhan, a doctor of law, was nominated as a non-district legislator of the Democratic Progressive Party. Although he suffered from the rare disease “congenital spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)”, he still overcame the pain and performed miracles, achieved high achievements in law, and has been studying international human rights for a long time. , disability policies and laws, determined to “allow people with disabilities to realize their self-worth.” (Editor: Su Zhizong) 1130124

Central News Agency “First-hand News” app

The text, pictures and videos on this website may not be reproduced, publicly broadcast or publicly transmitted and used without authorization.