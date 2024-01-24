He Long’s night show was accused of discrimination, Taiwan Foundation filed a lawsuit, 2 sponsorships were suspended | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#Longs #night #show #accused #discrimination #Taiwan #Foundation #filed #lawsuit #sponsorships #suspended #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/24 19:14 (updated at 1/24 19:35)

Former China Central Television reporter Wang Zhian (middle) recently attracted attention for his remarks on the online talk show “He Long Night Show”. (Picture taken from STR Network YouTube channel web page youtube.com)

(Central News Agency reporter Guo Jianshen, Taipei, 24th) Former China Central Television reporter Wang Zhian recently made a comment on the online talk show “He Long Night Show” that “pushed disabled people up to sensationalize” which attracted attention. Taiwan Ji Jin pointed out that it has decided to sue He Long Night Show and the company behind it, Satel Entertainment; sponsors Yoxi and Emma Mattress also announced that they would suspend cooperation with He Long Night Show.

Wang Zhian, a former CCTV reporter who currently moves to Japan to run self-media, recently came to Taiwan to watch the election. When participating in the online talk show “He Long Night Show”, he mentioned Taiwan’s rallying scenes and said, “Put people with disabilities in the spotlight.” Pushed to sensationalize”; this remark caused a backlash, and the program producer admitted his mistake and apologized.

Taiwan Foundation stated on Facebook this afternoon that Wang Chi-an not only insinuated and ridiculed the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for non-district legislator Chen Junhan in the program, but even said that “Taiwan’s democracy is a joke, and it doesn’t matter who you choose.” For such dehumanizing and demeaning When talking about Taiwan’s democratic achievements, the host and assistant host of He Long’s Night Show actually took the lead in clapping their hands and bursting into laughter. The program production team did not feel it was inappropriate and cut out this paragraph. This is intolerable and incomprehensible to any Taiwanese. moral flaws.

Taiwan’s Ji Jin pointed out that the reason why it was listed as a “sponsor” by He Long’s Night Show is because it is difficult to expose small parties in elections and get notices for traditional TV programs. Ji Jin did pay to appear on He Long’s Every Night Show earlier this year. Therefore, it is listed as a sponsoring manufacturer.

Taiwan Jijin emphasized that it will require Satel Entertainment to immediately stop listing Taiwan Jijin as a sponsor and file for civil damages.

Taiwan Foundation calls on all political figures from various parties who have unfortunately appeared on programs owned by Sartel Entertainment, as well as brands listed as “sponsors”, to unite and seek compensation from Sartel Entertainment.

Taiwan Foundation emphasizes that Taiwan’s democracy is not a joke. Even if the process involves blood, tears, setbacks and glory, everyone may not vote for Taiwan Foundation, but don’t say that Taiwanese people’s vote is a joke.

In addition, the program sponsor yoxi posted on Facebook that yoxi had recently commercially placed He Long’s nightly show. The inappropriate remarks made by guests during the same period did not represent yoxi’s position and seriously conflicted with the concept that the brand has long been concerned about and adheres to; yoxi We also protested to the production unit, and in addition to formally requesting the removal of relevant clips placed by the brand, we also suspended all related cooperation with He Long Night Show.

Emma Mattress also stated on Facebook that it has currently suspended all cooperation with Helong Night Show and initiated an internal investigation process to ensure that partners are consistent with the values ​​of Emma Germany. (Editor: Zhai Sijia) 1130124

