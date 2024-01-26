he lost his life on the day of his funeral

Horia Emil Cioflan, one of the best doctors in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Europe, nicknamed the doctor with “golden hands”, died at only 57 years old. His mother, also a doctor by profession, died on the day of his funeral.

Doctor Horia Emil Cioflan PHOTO Sanador

Originally from Padeș commune, Gorj county, Dr. Horia Emil Cioflan was one of the best specialists in obstetrics-gynecology. He had skills in robotic surgery, gynecological oncology surgery, laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery at a well-known hospital in Bucharest.

The doctor allegedly suffered a heart attack in his office. Another tragedy followed. The doctor’s mother, Ștefania Cioflan, a doctor herself, could not withstand the pain of losing her son and died on the day of his funeral.

The specialist, together with the team of gynecological surgeons from Sanador, performed surgical interventions for the first time. “Of great interest were interventions for pelvic static disorders and urinary incontinence, which are practiced modernly, such as the laparoscopic Burch operation, the Dubuisson operation for resuspension of the uterus or colposacropexy with alloplastic meshes for genital prolapse. Also, in the SANADOR Clinical Hospital, he also performed oncological surgery interventions for cervical or uterine body cancer with excellent evolution, minimal hospitalization time, recovery and almost immediate reintegration into the family. Endometriosis surgery is another topic of great interest; this debilitating condition that significantly reduces the quality of life of patients and leads inexorably to sterility has been addressed in many cases with excellent results”.

“The sad news received at the beginning of the year was the passing of Dr. HORIA CIOFLAN

He was one of the best doctors in Romania, who saved hundreds of thousands of patients from extremely serious situations.

Mr. Dr. Horia always responded to our request, always willing to help us whenever we called from here, from Cloșani for someone, for a relative, for a relative, I heard a warm voice: “Yes dear, let him come to me tomorrow , no problem”.

He had a fantastic availability for his fellow citizens and not only. He was a very good man who loved people and nature, full of life, good-hearted and eternally cheerful. This is how I will always remember Dr. Horia Cioflan.

May God rest him!”, the former mayor of Padeș commune, Antonie Serafim, sent on his social media page.

