He made a fool of the American authorities, but the prisoner exchange sealed his fate

Fraud worth tens of millions of dollars, one of the Pentagon’s most serious bribery scandals and a simple but even more scandalous escape

– these can be credited to the account of “Fat Leonard”, i.e. Leonard Glenn Francis, whom the United States can re-detain thanks to a prisoner exchange. The Malaysian businessman put the American authorities in an extremely embarrassing situation twice: first, approx. He defrauded the US Navy of 35 million dollars (more than HUF 12 billion), and then after his arrest, he escaped from house arrest without much trouble and did not even stop in Venezuela.

Although he was previously treated with a gloved hand thanks to a plea deal, from now on he can wear handcuffs Fat Leonard on his wrist for a long time. As part of the prisoner exchange, in addition to Francis, Venezuela handed over ten US citizens and released twenty-four Venezuelans with opposition ties, while President Joe Biden pardoned Alex Saab, a close adviser to the Venezuelan president, who was handed over to Nicolás Maduro’s government.

He defrauded the US Navy of millions of dollars in exchange for suckling pigs

59-year-old Leonard Francis has been dealing with the American justice system for more than a decade after doing business with the US Navy for years.

The Malaysian traveling in the defense industry was first arrested in 2013 on charges of offering a bribe of 500,000 dollars (roughly HUF 173 million), and then pleaded guilty in 2015. Nicknamed Fat Leonard because of his physique, he bribed more than thirty officials, including more than two dozen naval officers, to secure lucrative contracts for his Singapore-based company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

According to the Justice Department, the officers were bribed with cash, prostitutes, luxury vacations and other items. In return, secret and confidential materials were given to Francis’ company, which was contracted to supply and maintain the Navy’s ships in Asia.

Naval officers received Cuban cigars, high-end wines, Kobe beef, and Spanish suckling pigs in exchange for classified information, among other things.

That’s how he ended up defrauding the Navy of $35 million, according to the Justice Department. According to the AP, the case is considered one of the most serious bribery scandals in the history of the Pentagon.

Francis also publicly admitted on a BBC podcast that he made huge sums of money by overbilling orders from the US Navy after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. By the way, Fat Leonard also spoke about this publicly because he was annoyed that, unlike him, no one held high-ranking officers accountable, even though he provided incriminating evidence against hundreds of members of the Navy in a plea bargain.

Although sixty admirals were investigated and a rear admiral pleaded guilty, the case ultimately involved mainly lower-ranking officers: a total of 34 naval officials, employees and contractors were indicted.

The plea deal is an important part of the story, as it also enabled Francis’ adventurous escape: after pleading guilty to fraud and bribery charges brought against him, he was allowed to remain under house arrest due to his poor health. Thus, he was able to receive medical care for his advanced kidney cancer, as long as he was guarded by round-the-clock security at his own expense and cooperated with the Department of Justice.

The sentencing was also postponed for a long time, as the defendant gave a lot of information to the prosecutor’s office, and negotiations were still taking place in January 2022. Fat Leonard was also fitted with a standard ankle tracker which allowed the police to track his whereabouts – until September 2022, when the court would hand down the verdict in his bribery and fraud cases.

He thought he could be a free man this year

On September 4, 2022, two weeks before the scheduled sentencing date, San Diego police responded to Francis’ home in an upscale neighborhood of the city after noticing problems with his tracker. When they got to the house, they noticed that no one was home, but not even the mandatory security service people were around. It was all a very ominous omen, but even more so when neighbors told me that removal trucks had been coming in and out of the property for the past few weeks.

Furthermore, Francis had cut off his tracker and was already over the ditch and bushes, and some of the guards claimed that they had been locked in one of the garages. Interpol issued a global arrest warrant for him as US authorities tried to track down the fugitive.

Fat Leonard successfully crossed the Mexican border and boarded a plane bound for Cuba. However, the Cuban authorities did not allow him to stay in the island country, so he went on to Venezuela. Fat Leonard then applied for asylum at the Russian embassy in Caracas, and on September 20 he tried to board a flight to Russia. Even before that, however, he was detained by the Venezuelan police.

Although there was already talk of Francis being handed over to the United States by the Venezuelan authorities, this was hindered by the fact that Washington does not maintain diplomatic relations with the government of President Nicolás Maduro. As a result, Francis was left in legal limbo as his asylum case stalled in the Venezuelan courts.

A US citizen released as part of a prisoner exchange is welcomed in San Antonio on December 20, 2023 – Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP

Fat Leonard was imprisoned in Venezuela, but for the past 15 months he was sure that he would be released soon. Just a week ago, he texted his mother that the Venezuelan authorities had promised to release him from custody to receive medical treatment and that he was expected to be fully freed by the end of the year. Last month, Francis also instructed his lawyer to drop the legal bid he filed to be released from Venezuelan custody. According to his lawyer, someone convinced him that he would be released in another way.

But it seems the whole thing was actually a ruse concocted by Venezuelan security officials to prevent Francis from legally challenging his extradition. This week, Venezuelan authorities put Fat Leonardo on a small plane and flew him from Caracas to the tiny Caribbean island of Canouan, which belongs to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. There, along with ten American citizens held in Venezuela, he was handed over to the Americans.

Fat Leonardo was handcuffed and Maduro’s advisor was warmly welcomed

Fat Leonard was welcomed with open arms by the American authorities. “His return to the United States now ensures that he will be held fully accountable for his crime and his attempt to escape justice,” a senior administration official said Wednesday.

According to the exchange agreement, Alex Saab, Maduro’s close adviser, could also return to Venezuela. The Colombian-born businessman was detained in 2020 while his plane was refueling in Cape Verde en route to Iran. According to US prosecutors, Saab cheated out of $350 million in Venezuelan government contracts by fraudulently taking advantage of favorable exchange rates. The money obtained in this way was cleared by Saab in the United States, before finally transferring it to the accounts controlled by him and his alleged partner, reports the BBC.

According to the Venezuelan government, Saab is a diplomat who went to Iran to buy medical supplies during the coronavirus outbreak. However, Cape Verde decided he did not have diplomatic status and extradited him to the United States, where he was charged with money laundering and bribery. After returning home, Saab received a warm welcome in Caracas and then met with Maduro at the presidential palace, the Wall Street Journal wrote.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro gives a hero’s welcome to Alex Saab, freed from the United States, in Caracas on December 20, 2023 – Photo: Pedro Rances Mattey / Anadolu / Anadolu via AFP

Referring to the 10 US citizens released by Venezuela, Biden added: “I am grateful that their ordeal is finally over and that these families will be whole again.” Of the prisoners released by Venezuela, six were classified as “unlawfully detained” by the US. Some of the freed Americans were then transported from Canouan to a military base in San Antonio.

Francis, who had lost weight in the meantime, was taken on a special flight to Miami, where he was taken to a federal prison on Thursday. The Malaysian defense contractor is expected to be transferred to San Diego in the coming days for sentencing – nine years after he pleaded guilty. No date has yet been set for Francis’ sentencing.

According to the original plea deal, Kövér Leonard would have been behind bars for 25 years, although everyone assumed that this period would be significantly reduced due to his cooperation with the prosecutors. But as cooperative as he was, the justice system certainly won’t look away this time after Francis has put them in such an embarrassing situation.