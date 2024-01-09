He moved into a new house and rented a TV instead of buying it. How much does he pay monthly on it?

#moved #house #rented #buying #pay #monthly

Romanians lend not only tools and machinery, but also electronics – televisions, laptops, mobile phones or tablets. The rental market is constantly developing, a sign that the demand is high. Those who want to keep up with technology, but do not have the money to buy new devices, turn to such services. The rental period is at least three months, and the prices start from a few tens of lei per month.

By Alin Stan on 09.01.2024, 19:47

Alexandra rented a TV for the new house she moved into.

Alexandra, client: I recently bought an apartment, the expenses were very high. I could no longer afford an investment in a 3,000-4,000 lei television. Somehow I tried to find an option in which it would be very easy for me to pay it, to be able to afford it.

Rental services for IT and electronic equipment are used especially by generation Z, who want to have quality things, but not pay a lot of money at once.

Mădălin Ilie, rental company: We have identified this segment of people who are somehow at the beginning of the journey, the young people, 25-35 years old who buy their own house, have quite large expenses with a down payment, with furniture or household appliances. Another very important segment… we have the student area, who need these devices to complete the projects they have to teach.

Alin Stan, Observer reporter: This television has a diagonal of 98 inches and costs approximately 14,000 lei, but it can be rented for 250 lei per month.

A phone can be rented for at least 40 lei per month

A smartphone can be rented for 40 lei/month, the rent for a television starts from about the same amount, and for a laptop, from 90 lei/month. The rental period is between three and 24 months. However, there are also more expensive products, which you can use in exchange for a rent of hundreds of lei per month. The gaming category is one of the most sought after.

Mădălin Ilie, rental company: We even identified a peak in the November-December period, when the weather gets worse outside. We have identified this growth in the console category.

The cheaper products are ordered by those who live in the countryside

They will soon be able to be picked up from the machines that will be placed in malls. Companies also use these services.

Bogdan, customer: It is much easier to rent than to confine ourselves to a fleet of our own. Software changes quite often, and devices in a year or two are no longer ready for a big event.

Matei, rental company: The trend is very upward. Requests come from all companies in the industry, such as the gaming industry, such as game developers, software, the event industry.

For companies, phone rental packages start at 10 euros per month. All products have a guarantee, but in case of damage, the customer bears approximately 20% of the damage.

