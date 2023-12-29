He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, was released from Racing, drove an Uber and will return to San Martín de San Juan

#played #Argentine #National #Team #Messi #released #Racing #drove #Uber #return #San #Martín #San #Juan

The right back José Luis Gómez, who before being released was working in the Academy Reserve, was announced as a reinforcement for the San Juan team.

The right back José Luis Gómez onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, was free from Racing, drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martu00edn de San Juan” , “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >He was announced as a reinforcement of San Martín de San Juan for the 2024 season of the Primera Nacional. But, unlike the other additions, the former Lanús will arrive after being released from Racing and having played in the Reserve since he has not played an official match in the First Division since April 2021 in a 1-0 defeat by Granate against Sarmiento Junín.onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club “, “Note”);’ >

When Jorge Almirón was the coach of Lanús in 2017, the year in which the Argentine team lost in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Gremioonclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“I played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, I was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >, the right back José Luis Gómez managed to dazzle several with his rises on the wing and his offensive contribution – he scored a goal and gave five assists in 85 gamesonclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“I played 3 in the Argentine National Team with Messi, was free from Racing, drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >-. Although he had his football explosion in Granate when he was barely 24 years old, he had already demonstrated those virtues in his beginnings in Racing and his loan in San Martín de San Juanonclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“Played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >, a club to which he returned after eight years, but some time later injuries and an illness paused his career.onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, He drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

Since he was in the Academy’s youth ranks, he promised to be a great player to the point that he was part of several youth teams. His outstanding performances in Granate onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and he is a reinforcement for San Martu00ed San Juan” , “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >they made the coach of the older Argentine National Team, Jorge Sampaoli, call him up.onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

That is why on June 9, 2017 they played a friendly against Brazil in which the Albiceleste won 1-0 with a goal from Gabriel Mercado and there they shared the field with Lionel Messi.onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“Jug u00f3 in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ > However, after that match he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee before the match with Singapore and since then his career was in decline.onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“I played in the Argentine National Team with Messi , he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

“I played with my destroyed knee. He wanted to be there, but he didn’t have muscle strength in his quads before the injury. He cried with the pain. When I was going to sleep I wanted to roll over and my knee was ringing”onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“I played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, I was free from Racing, I drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >, he stated in statements to TNT Sports in 2020.

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

After never being able to have continuity again, in mid-2021 he was released from Lanús and ended up in Huracán with the aim of being again.onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“Played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he remained u00f3 free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ > However, before making his debut, he suffered a case of anemia that did not allow him to train properly and he chose to terminate his relationship with Globoonclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“Played 3 in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he remained u00f3 free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ > to start treatment and think exclusively about recovery.

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

After overcoming that condition, Racing allowed him to return to making a living from football and he signed a one-year contract, which at the beginning of 2023 was renewed until Decemberonclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“I played 3 in the Argentine National Team with Messi, He was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >. Although at the beginning he played several minutes in the Reserve, then he began to lose his place and was never considered on the professional team.

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

During that period he had to look for it and that’s how he decided to work as an Uber driver. “We were always a humble family. El Negrito helps us. After training, he goes out to work with the car in the afternoon. Sometimes, more at night”onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“Jugu00f3 en la Selecci u00f3 Argentina with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club” , “Note”);’ >, his father confessed in conversation with Olé and hoped: “I hope something appears to him, so he continues doing what he knows best and is happy on the field.”onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“Player in the National Team Argentina with Messi, was free from Racing, drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ >onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club” , “Note”);’ >

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

Finally, that opportunity came to him because on their social networks the San Juan cast confirmed him as the new reinforcement of the club where he registered 29 games and three goals in his first step that took place in 2015,onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“Jugu00f3 in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement of San Martu00edn de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Nota”);’ > when the San Juan team was in First Division.

onclick=’vApp.ga4SelectContentEvent(“He played in the Argentine National Team with Messi, he was free from Racing, he drove an Uber and is a reinforcement for San Martín de San Juan”, “Racing Club”, “Note”);’ >

Don’t miss anything

Receive the latest news, when San Martín (San Juan) plays and more!

It may interest you