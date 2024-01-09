“He prayed the evening prayer and we found the body.” The mystery of finding a lawyer hanged inside his office in Alexandria

#prayed #evening #prayer #body #mystery #finding #lawyer #hanged #office #Alexandria

“The bricks of the earth love him…he has no enmity with anyone.” This was said by the family of Mahmoud Maarouf, the lawyer whose body was found hanged inside his office in the Al-Hadra area in Alexandria yesterday. He breathed his last while working and following up on a case.

He himself was happy with his children

“Muhammad,” the lawyer’s older brother, expresses his shock at the loss of his brother: “He was the youngest among us…and the oldest in position and the best of us.” He bursts into tears: “This is me who raised him by my hands,” and recounts the details of the incident: “At 7 p.m., my brother came down From home before Ed kissed his parents, he moved to his desk and said, “I have an important case in the office.”

The 32-year-old young lawyer went to the mosque to perform the evening prayer before going up to the office. His brother says: “Only an hour and a half had passed until one of the neighbors came calling to us: (Come, Mahmoud is dead)… and when we went to his workplace, we found his body inside the office, hanged. In (Al-Karfata), for the first time, we untied what was around the neck, and we took my brother to the hospital, thinking that he was alive and only beaten, but the doctors confirmed his death.”

The victim’s mother cries: “The last of the cluster,” and repeats: “He was happy with his children… I wish I knew who killed him and why… He had no disagreements with anyone.” She recalls their last meeting minutes before his murder: “He came home and fell in love with his father and I. He went to his office, told us that he had an important case, and asked us to pray and read the Qur’an.

The victim’s lawyer’s mother

This is my son who was my support

“His face was blue, my love.” Mahmoud’s mother wailed for the victim’s son. “I went to see him and could not believe what they were saying that he had died.” She raises her index finger and points to the sky: “One demand… I want retribution by law for whoever killed him because of this.” His children…I am sick, and this is my son who has been my support and supports me.”

A team from the Public Prosecution moved to the scene of the incident to conduct the necessary inspections, and seized the documents of the victim’s lawyer. The forensic doctor confirmed that there was a criminal suspicion about the death, and the Public Prosecution requested that the surveillance cameras surrounding the victim’s office be scanned to find the perpetrator of the crime.

The inspection showed that the lawyer was hanging from an “iron girdle” with the kerchief that he was wearing. The police are examining the victim’s relationships and whether or not he has disagreements with others.

After the police received a report on suspicion of killing a lawyer inside his office, they moved to the scene of the incident. Upon examining his body, it was found that he was a young man in his thirties, and found a severe wound around the neck, and there were no other visible injuries. Upon inspection of the apartment, its ports were intact and there were no Traces of scattering its contents.

Eyewitnesses determined that the lawyer was carrying out his work normally. A boy discovered the accident from the office and ran into the street calling for help. His family came and carried the body to the hospital, where death was confirmed.