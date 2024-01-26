He predicted when the war between the United States and Iran could begin – oil supply will become the world’s problem no. 1

#predicted #war #United #States #Iran #oil #supply #worlds #problem

While we stare at the new tractors in Vilnius, support or condemn the farmers, curse all the authorities because of taxes, fuel and other prices may rise to unprecedented heights. If a war between the United States and Iran breaks out in the Middle East, oil supply will become the world’s number one problem.

A conflict may begin

“I think that the conflict can start most seriously if D. Trump is elected president. For evangelicals who vote for D. Trump, Israel is the most important thing, its survival is biblically in the first place”, said Žygymantas Pavilionis, chairman of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The problem is that the sponsor of all terrorist military Islamic groups is Iran. And Iran is very strongly supported by Russia. Last December, Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the Kremlin, and he certainly didn’t talk about farms and bees. And about drones, ballistic missiles and other military-technical cooperation. A fire in the Middle East is very useful for Russia.

“They work together, Iranian drones kill Ukrainians every day. Russia is helping Iran develop nuclear and all other capabilities, which scares everyone,” added Ž. Pavilion.

A US war with Iran would divert Washington’s attention from Ukraine and at the same time create ideal conditions for a surge in trade in Russian oil. Let’s keep in mind that the Strait of Hormuz, which is located near Iran and is known as the gateway to the Persian Gulf, is transported up to 30 percent. of the world’s oil. With trade halts, oil price spikes are inevitable, causing hand-wringing among terrorists in the Kremlin.

“This is well understood by Niki Heili (Republican candidate in the US elections – tv3.lt), who repeats it, but for now we are working with Mr. Trump’s people so that they understand it,” said Ž. Pavilion.

Gets help from Russia

Iran also supports Yemen-based Shiite rebels, the Houthis, who are shelling ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis say they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. So the hot spots on the planet are expanding and it only takes one match to turn them into a flaming bonfire of war, by which Russia will warm its hands.

“Trumpists are currently saying: some Houthis, Israel, Ukraine, so this is our area of ​​interest and they are attacking us with weapons, we are so weak that those animals are attacking us,” said Ž. Pavilion.

If until now the conflicts and shootings between the United States and Iran took place indirectly, now the military actions are taking on an increasingly open nature. This week, the United States, on the orders of President Joe Biden, struck targets in Iraq belonging to the Iranian-backed militant group Kataib Hezbollah. This was in response to escalating attacks by Iranian-backed militias against American military personnel and civilians in Iraq and Syria.

Can become a nuclear state

But what angers Washington the most is Tehran’s nuclear program. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has accelerated its production of enriched uranium almost to weapons-grade levels. This means that Iran could become another unpredictable nuclear power.

“Basically, Iran and Russia are bringing the world closer to nuclear conflict with their actions. Iran ignores any international restrictions, enriches whatever it wants and Russia knowingly helps it, they have formed a virtually unlimited partnership. The question remains, when and where something more dramatic will happen,” said the chairman of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Although the administration of President Joe Biden is publicly trying to avoid a war with Iran in the last years of his presidency, the country’s military fears that without Washington’s intervention, the war in Gaza could turn into a wider regional conflict.

It is already being considered whether the United States would be able to repeat the military operation “Desert Storm”, which was carried out by almost a million allies, and active military operations that began in January 1991 lasted just over a month.

Watch the show “TOP 3” from Monday to Thursday at 9 p.m. only on TV3.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE:

The article was prepared according to the TV3 TV show “TOP 3”.