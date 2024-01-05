He rushed to see his brother get on the school bus; A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died under the same bus – Child death Hyderabad | Malayalam news

#rushed #brother #school #bus #oneandahalfyearold #girl #died #bus #Child #death #Hyderabad #Malayalam #news

HYDERABAD / Kulimangad ∙ A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who had gone to send her brother to school, died after getting into the school bus in front of her father in Hyderabad. Jewel Anna Mithun (one-and-a-half), daughter of Mithun J. Paraikkal and Linda couple of Vayala Paraikkal in Katplamattam panchayat, died in an accident yesterday morning. Funeral today at 11 a.m. at Viola St. George Church.

Mithun, an engineer, lives with his family at 8 Habziguda Street. The accident happened yesterday morning when he went to drop off his son George by bus. According to the police report, Jewell, who had come to play below the residence, ran to see his brother getting into the bus and was hit by the same bus.

English Summary:

Hyderabad: Toddler run over by school bus in Habsiguda, dies