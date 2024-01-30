He said which type of fat – lard, oil or butter – is best for frying: one product is over-exalted

#type #fat #lard #oil #butter #frying #product #overexalted

“Since ancient times, Lithuanians have been making melted butter in order to keep it longer without refrigeration and to use it for cooking, so it is not some kind of magical product that came from India and to glorify this product, to start treating diseases – it really shouldn’t be.” However, it is always useful to have more knowledge about different fats in order to be able to properly balance the diet and critically assess various nutritional myths,” says the nutritionist.

Types of fat: lard, butter or oil

Dietitian R. Bogušienė advises to choose unrefined vegetable oils for cold and thermal processing more often: especially pure olive, unrefined organic rapeseed. On rare occasions, for cold use – real butter, for heat treatment (baking) – melted butter ghee or unrefined organic coconut oil.

R. Bogušienė warns that you should not abuse any saturated fats (in other words, solid fats) – they can make up to a third of all fats in your diet. Although it is sometimes common to think that saturated fat is only of animal origin (lard, butter or melted butter), this is not entirely true. Saturated fats also include some vegetable fats, such as coconut or palm oil.

“If we compare the amount of saturated fat in butter, coconut oil, beef fat, and lard, we can see that coconut oil has the most saturated fat, and lard has the least. Meanwhile, in the melted butter ghee would be almost 20 percent. more saturated fat than butter”, says R. Bogušienė. According to the dietician, pig fat can withstand high temperatures, but it is less and less used in food production due to its specific smell. Meanwhile, coconut oil, which contains the most saturated fat, although a plant-based product, should be limited like melted butter ghee.

“Of course, pancakes fried on unrefined coconut oil or melted butter will acquire a pleasant taste, but when frying, try to cover the pan with a minimum amount of these fats,” warns R. Bogušienė.

Fats are useful for the body, because they help absorb vitamins soluble in them – A, E, D, K, and provide satiety. However, it is really not worth abusing them also because they are very high in calories: with one hundred grams of butter, melted butter gheecoconut or olive oil we get as much as 750-1000 calories!

“Let’s not idolize one food product”

“A single food product neither destroys nor preserves our health, regular, balanced and varied nutrition is important”, says R. Bogušienė.

The specialist notes that one should not idolize a single product in the diet: for example, even though olive oil is universally recognized as the healthiest, if we consume it excessively, we would gain weight due to excess calories, and as a result, the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes increases.

According to the dietician, only 10% of all fats in a person’s diet should be saturated (solid) fats, and unsaturated (liquid) fats should prevail.

“Excess saturated fat is associated with chronic diseases, mostly cardiovascular diseases,” the specialist claims. According to her, it is best to choose especially pure olive oil as a fat. If the oil is pressed from unripe olives, it has low acidity and can be used for stewing and baking. The second choice is unrefined canola oil, which is dominated by omega-3s, which is better than sunflower oil, which is rich in omega-6s.

“Let me remind you that the basis of nutrition is plant products, they must make up 80-90 percent of the food. of our diet, so if we use more butter ghee or other fat of animal origin, we will dangerously violate this proportion,” says the dietician.

Melted butter is not a medicine

Proponents of some nutritional trends classify melted butter as an extremely healthy food, practically a medicine. According to R. Bogušienė, such an approach is absolutely wrong.

“Melted butter is suitable for some people who are allergic to milk protein, intolerant to milk sugar lactose, but when it starts to be “treated” by explaining that it can overcome oncological diseases and solve dermatological problems, strengthen bones or improve metabolism, help lose weight, or to solve other health problems, I really do not agree with that.

Can a processed product – melted butter – be healthier than the butter from which the same melted butter is made? ghee? You probably don’t even need to finish the science of food technology to understand the real truth,” says food technologist and dietitian Raminta Bogušienė.

It is important to note that food preparation is one of the most important things in terms of whether the nutritional value is preserved, lost, or even contaminated with carcinogenic substances.

“If we eat meat every day, such as chicken, fried in melted butter or if we use melted butter every time we cook, we will definitely not improve our health,” assures Bogušienė.

The main question for Lithuanians is what to cook on?

“Melted butter ghee it is made by heating for a long time until water evaporates, carbohydrates are removed and proteins denature, leaving only milk fat (99.9%),” says the dietician and food technologist.

According to her, such butter is recommended for people who are lactose intolerant and allergic to milk proteins. Melted butter has a longer shelf life and is suitable for thermal food processing at higher temperatures (it can be safely heated up to 250 degrees) – you can fry on it, because the proteins are already denatured (broken down) and no carcinogenic substances are formed.

“Before asking what to fry on, you need to remember that frying is generally not a healthy way of cooking: if we just fry the vegetables in a pan for a short time and then stew them, then it’s fine, but if we fry the vegetables in a pan on butter ghee, such a dish will no longer be considered healthy. The healthiest food preparation is steaming, stewing or baking in the oven at a temperature no higher than 180 degrees,” advises the dietician.

For example, frying eggs and pancakes on melted butter is better than on ordinary butter, because carcinogenic substances will not be formed. And butter should be spread on a sandwich, put in cakes, where the temperature inside the product does not exceed 100 degrees.

“Yes, we won’t cook pancakes, we can only use the right amount of fat (melted butter, coconut oil, unrefined rapeseed), but it’s healthier to eat eggs boiled or fried with a minimum amount of melted butter or rapeseed oil at a low temperature, without burning,” assures Raminta Bogušienė.

Don’t expect a miracle

Evelina Sabonaitytė, a doctor and dietitian at the LMSU Kaunas Hospital, says that when choosing fats, the so-called smoke or smoking point should be taken into account – you should choose those with a higher smoking point. Lard, refined olive oil, coconut oil, ghee butter has a higher flash point.

It’s just that, the nutritionist notes, people often eat too much animal products, so cooking in fat should be avoided because the products absorb it.

“Well, if you cook in oil, you should remember that its good properties disappear when heated – so you shouldn’t expect a miracle, even if you choose a very good one. For cooking, it is best to use refined oil, which will not change its composition when heated,” notes the doctor.

Sunflower oil and linseed oil change their composition when heated and can even become carcinogenic. They also contain those substances, the excessive use of which can be harmful – lead to an increase in cholesterol and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

