He scored an Olympic goal against Manchester United, Chivas signed it officially

Gentlemen, chivabrothers who read this publication, you have to be excited about this hiring that could reach the team of the Guadalajara for the next season of Mexican soccer. An element that can boast that he has great talent and that led him to do the unthinkable, an Olympic goal and not for any team, but for the team of the Manchester Uniteda club where he literally took out dancing.

Thus the Chivas Through their social networks they announced the arrival of the element, which will be a key piece within the new Guadalajara structure, but above all, that at this moment he will test his training in Tapatío and if he breaks it, after that he will be a player who He arrives at the Guadalajara team as an undisputed figure.

We are talking about the Mexican American player Brandon Tellez, a Mexican athlete who would be one of those who has the opportunity to sign for Guadalajara. Téllez at the time danced for Manchester United in a friendly match that took place in the United States and the icing on the cake was this Olympic goal that the Mexican player scored.

Tellez was already presented by the chiverío and here we leave you a video in which we show you the best plays of the new creative midfielder of the Chivas team, who can break it and who can be the new 10 of the Guadalajara team. If things prosper, the chiverío would be facing a mega crack, which was formed in the Los Angeles Galaxy and which was sought at the time by the Barcelona.

Mexican-American players who were in Chivas

  • Isaac Brizuela
  • Miguel Ponce

