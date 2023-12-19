“He sentenced people to death.” What he remembers about his childhood

#sentenced #people #death #remembers #childhood

Radu Banciu (53 years old), one of the most discreet journalists when it comes to his personal life, opened his soul in the podcast moderated by Mihai Crăciun and talked about his father.

Radu Banciu. PHOTO video capture B1Tv

The well-known presenter from Prima Sport talked about his father, who, for 43 years, was a judge in Târgu Mureș, notes cancan.ro.

Radu Banciu testified about his father that, during the years he was active, he handed down heavy sentences, including death sentences.

The journalist stated that his father judged according to the letter of the law, during the communist period he had to sentence people to death and that he did not make any compromises throughout his career as a judge.

“You know what he used to say to me every time? That he did not take a thread in his life. He could never be accused of anything. He judged according to the letter of the law. There is no middle ground. He sentenced people to death, during communism, or to hard years in prison, but he never made a professional compromise”, said Radu Banciu in the podcast moderated by Mihai Crăciun.

“They were full-fledged competitions”

The journalist also spoke in the same podcast about his childhood days and the game similar to table football he invented with his brother, in which they used rummy pieces.

“This game was so popular among children that we organized competitions like the official ones, from real football. For example, my brother and I were doing the English and French championships. Another was dealing with the European and World Championships. They were full-fledged competitions, with lots, with everything,” Radu Banciu reported on Mihai Crăciun’s podcast, according to cancan.ro.