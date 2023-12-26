He shared tips that will help you not be afraid to step on the scale after the holidays: you will be able to enjoy food without a guilty conscience

#shared #tips #afraid #step #scale #holidays #enjoy #food #guilty #conscience

Another year has passed. Soon we will all sit down at the Christmas and New Year table. In the circle of family and relatives, we will enjoy various dishes, alcoholic beverages, and enjoy each other’s smiles and gifts. Of course, every holiday brings a lot of joy and happiness. What I wish for everyone! But after every holiday comes the month of January, when everyone is overcome with panic and excessive motivation to exercise, follow diets and make new promises. Most of the time, this feeling of guilt comes after a long and full holiday marathon and unwanted pounds on the torso. As the holidays are approaching, I decided to share 5 reasons why this happens and what to do in such a case.