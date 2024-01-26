He shone in the youth team, he left Lionel Messi without the 10 and after retirement he decided to try ANOTHER ROLE in football

#shone #youth #team #left #Lionel #Messi #retirement #decided #ROLE #football

Pablo Barrientos was one of the players who had the privilege of playing alongside Lionel Messi. After debuting with the Argentine National Team at the age of 19 in 2004, a year later he played in the South American Under 20: there he shared the dressing room with La Pulga and with other young talents such as Ezequiel Lavezzi and Pablo Zabaleta.

El Pitu, as everyone knows him, is from Comodoro Rivadavia and took his first steps as an athlete in Jorge Newbery, a club of which he is today president. In dialogue with TN, he remembered his days alongside the best player in the world.

Pitu Barrientos today is president of his childhood club (Photo: Instagram/@barrientospablocesar)

His days alongside Lionel Messi

“It was beautiful to play with Messi,” Pitu begins after seeing a photo that was on the cover of several newspapers, in which he is hugging Leo. That image was taken in that South American Sub 20 in Colombia, during the Albiceleste’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela: La Pulga and Pitu scored a goal each, and the rest was from Raúl González.

The cover of the newspaper Olé on January 14, 2005, Pitu’s hug with Messi (Photo: Diario Olé)

Hugo Tocalli had decided to call up 20 footballers to play in that competition. Many of these names left a mark on Argentine football: Oscar Ustari, Jonathan Maidana, Pablo Zabaleta, Lucas Biglia, Ezequiel Lavewzzi, Mauro Boselli, among others. Barrientos and Messi were also part of that litter.

Regarding the side that Messi showed in that locker room, Barrientos recalled: “I remember that he laughed a lot, it was a nice group where we all had fun.”

“We had Nery Cardozo, Pocho (Lavezzi) and several others who were very funny, but there was always a very good vibe among everyone,” he added.

The indelible hug with Messi

In the last match of the second phase of that tournament, Argentina faced Brazil. Barrientos started, while Messi was on the bench. It was a 2-1 Albiceleste victory, with goals from Zabaleta and Messi.

Thus, Argentina took third place, behind Colombia and Brazil.

El Pitu, who wore the “10” on his back and was one of the figures of that meeting, remembered the special moment he lived with La Pulga. “A nice memory I have is the hug we gave after beating Brazil,” he told TN.

El Pitu, along with Pocho Lavezzi, Lionel Messi and Federico Almerares in the Under 20 National Team. (Photo: @fedealmerares/Instagram)

The day Barrientos wore number 10 in the Argentine National Team

Some time later, on October 15, 2008, in the South American Qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, a peculiarity occurred. The Argentine National Team led at that time by Alfio Basile did not have the presence of Juan Román Riquelme, but it did have Messi, who started, and Pitu, who waited on the substitute bench.

Barrientos told how it was the moment when they curiously gave him the shirt with the most precious number in that game. “The one who used the 10 was Riquelme and Messi used the 18. I went to the bank and they gave me the 10 among jokes.”

La Pulga wore the “18” shirt during the South American Sub 20 that was played in Colombia. (Photo: EFE/Carlos Durn)

Pitu Barrientos’ message to Pocho Lavezzi

Pitu Barrientos and Ezequiel Lavezi shared the San Lorenzo shirt and also that of the Argentine National Team from the beginning. The friendship between them continued over the years.

Given the difficult personal moment that the former PSG footballer is going through, the Chubut native left him a strong message of support.

“I can say that I love Del Pocho very much. Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is and that is why we wish him the best in the world. With the group of friends we have, perhaps we don’t see each other much, but when we see each other, we always say the same thing to each other,” he said.