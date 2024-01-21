He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy

#shoots #father #face #investigation #opened #attempted #assassination #deputy #deputy

This Sunday, January 21, 2024, the deputy of a Var deputy was the victim of an “assassination attempt” with a BB gun by his son.

The events occurred this Sunday, January 21, at the elected official’s home, in Régusse in the Var. Éric Pélerin, deputy of the deputy of the 8th district of the department, was shot by his son with an “air soft” type weapon. An investigation was opened to “assassination attempt”indicates the Draguignan public prosecutor’s office, cited by BFMTV.

A shot in the face

Although it is not lethal, a ball weapon is still very dangerous. This is evidenced by the events that occurred this Sunday. Éric Pélerin, deputy of Philippe Schreck, deputy for the 8th constituency of Var, was hospitalized, reports nice morning.

“The victim’s son, using an “airsoft” type ball weapon, shot his father in the face, causing him an injury to his cheek.”, according to the prosecutor’s press release. However, the life of the elected official would not be in danger, it is specified.

A “family conflict”

On the same day, the son, the perpetrator, was taken into custody and interviewed by investigators. Content of the seriousness of the facts, they were qualified in “assassination attempt”. An investigation was opened and entrusted to the Draguignan national gendarmerie research brigade.

“This behavior occurred, according to initial investigations, in the context of a family conflict”said the public prosecutor, cited by the news channel.