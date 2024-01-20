He started swearing, then his own company was insulted by the chatbot of the DPD courier company in England

#started #swearing #company #insulted #chatbot #DPD #courier #company #England

January 20, 2024 – 08:41

The delivery company DPD in Great Britain has removed a function of its online chatbot after it started swearing and then berating the company, the BBC reports. In principle, a chatbot using artificial intelligence should answer customers’ questions.

The chatbot has been used for years, but thanks to an update, it was expanded with such functions that it could be made to do practically anything. Screenshots of conversations with him have become a hit on social media.

Based on these, the DPD chatbot could be convinced to recommend a courier company better than DPD, exaggerate and hate. He was also persuaded to try writing a 17-syllable haiku poem about the usability of DPD, to which he wrote roughly the following:

DPD is useless
a chatbot that can’t help.
Don’t even call them!

At the customer’s request, the chatbot also wrote that, in his opinion, DPD is the worst delivery company in the world, and that he will close down one day because of this.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  SEX EDUCATION - Demonstrations of contraceptive use banned at school

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Countdown for AK Party Arnavutköy Mayor candidate! Who will be the AK Party Arnavutköy candidate, when will it be announced? –
Countdown for AK Party Arnavutköy Mayor candidate! Who will be the AK Party Arnavutköy candidate, when will it be announced? –
Posted on
Henk ten Cate wants to act more often after role in Sleepers: ‘Anyone can call’ | Stars
Henk ten Cate wants to act more often after role in Sleepers: ‘Anyone can call’ | Stars
Posted on
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers live scores, knockout live blog, scorecard, teams, video, cricket news
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers live scores, knockout live blog, scorecard, teams, video, cricket news
Posted on
Agave syrup and agave syrup: healthier alternative to sugar?
Agave syrup and agave syrup: healthier alternative to sugar?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News