January 20, 2024 – 08:41

The delivery company DPD in Great Britain has removed a function of its online chatbot after it started swearing and then berating the company, the BBC reports. In principle, a chatbot using artificial intelligence should answer customers’ questions.

The chatbot has been used for years, but thanks to an update, it was expanded with such functions that it could be made to do practically anything. Screenshots of conversations with him have become a hit on social media.

Based on these, the DPD chatbot could be convinced to recommend a courier company better than DPD, exaggerate and hate. He was also persuaded to try writing a 17-syllable haiku poem about the usability of DPD, to which he wrote roughly the following:

DPD is useless

a chatbot that can’t help.

Don’t even call them!

At the customer’s request, the chatbot also wrote that, in his opinion, DPD is the worst delivery company in the world, and that he will close down one day because of this.

