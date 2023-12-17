he wanted to watch The Matrix on his company laptop, he didn’t know that there was porn on the flash drive

#wanted #watch #Matrix #company #laptop #didnt #porn #flash #drive

According to his claim, he did what the Hungarian computer scientist living in America, who was sentenced to two years in prison the other day because he damaged the cloud system of the bank where he used to work and stole valuable computer code, in revenge after being fired. The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

“In the middle of the coronavirus epidemic, you put me in a difficult financial situation with this sudden termination without severance pay,” Blikk quotes the letter of the 38-year-old Hungarian man from San Francisco, which he wrote to a former colleague after he was fired from the First Republic commercial bank, where worked as a cloud engineer until March 2020. The letter was also included in the trial record of the trial that began in 2022.

“Connecting a USB player and watching a movie while someone is sick does not justify this action,” he wrote in his letter. According to court documents, the man was fired after he violated company policy by connecting a USB drive containing pornographic footage to company computers. In his first testimony, the IT specialist claimed that he did not know what was on his USB flash drive.

“I got the USB drive from a friend and I thought it had the movie The Matrix on it, I wanted to watch it when I was sick at home”

the man elaborated.

According to the supplementary indictment, the man did not return his company laptop even after he was fired, so he continued to have access to the bank’s computer network, causing a total of 220,000 dollars (about HUF 76 million) worth of damage to its system.

The superseding indictment also alleges that in the days and weeks following his firing, he engaged in deceptive behavior, including filing a police report in which he falsely claimed to San Francisco police that his company-provided laptop had been stolen from his car while he was at the gym.

The man repeated this false claim in his statements to US Secret Service agents during interrogation following his arrest in March 2021. He later admitted his guilt, admitted that he had made a false statement about the laptop provided by the company, and that he knew exactly at the time that his statement was false. The Hungarian computer scientist pleaded guilty in April 2023, and the judge ordered him to pay 529,000 dollars (i.e. HUF 182 million) in compensation in addition to the prison sentence.