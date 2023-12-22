He was a former figure of América, he FAILED in Coapa and now he arrives at Chivas in Fernando Gago’s coaching staff – Fox Sports

#figure #América #FAILED #Coapa #arrives #Chivas #Fernando #Gagos #coaching #staff #Fox #Sports

After a new failure within Liga MX, Chivas began its restructuring ahead of what will be the Clausura 2024, since not only does Fernando Gago arrive as technical director, instead of Paunovic, but with him comes a former figure who failed in The america.

Chivas will have an Americanist past in its ranks for the new year, although be careful, this former player is not coming to occupy a place in the squad as a player, but after retiring in 2016 he will be part of Gago’s coaching staff.

We recommend: IMSS Pension: Will payment to retirees INCREASE in JANUARY 2024 after an increase in the Minimum Wage?

Federico Insúa, with a past in America, arrives with Gago to Chivas

The 37-year-old Argentine coach does not arrive alone at Verde Valle, because with him comes his trusted coaching staff, where there are interesting elements that will contribute to the Flock, but a former American player stands out: Federico Insúa.

This former figure, also of Argentine nationality, is not a new addition, as he has been on Gago’s coaching staff for some time, having accompanied him during his time at clubs such as Atlético Aldosivi or Racing, being champions.

Federico Insúa (Special)

South American media even place Federico Insúa as Fernando Gago’s ‘right-hand man’, since in his time as assistant coach they have won the Argentine Professional League Trophy, in addition to the Intercontinental Super Cup.

From 2007 to 2008 he played with América and it did not go well at all, because in two seasons he played 40 games and only scored 7 goals, leaving for Necaxa and with a lawsuit from the Argentine for lack of payment, ending his stage in a negative way.

Also Read:  Czech in the Azteca, nerve of Azcárraga and Nahuel

We recommend: Gota Fría arrives in Mexico with effects similar to a HURRICANE: What it is, when it enters and affected states

In his career as a player he has worn jerseys such as Málaga, Borussia Monchengladbach, Boca Juniors, Bursaspor, Velez, among many others. He now arrives at Chivas with Fernando Gago.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement
Posted on
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Borussia Dortmund makes decision on Terzic and Kehl
Posted on
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Experts pointed out that the last variant of COVID19 is transmitted faster: Wear a mask
Posted on
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News