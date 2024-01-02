#afraid #instability
Dacian Cioloș told in the show moderated by the journalist Sebastian Zachmann on Prima News how Klaus Iohannis would have opposed in 2016 the former prime minister resigning as head of the Government to run for parliament from the PNL: “He was afraid of instability” , Cioloș claims:
- We remind you that Dacian Cioloș led a technocrat party that came to power on November 17, 2015, following the Colectiv tragedy, when former prime minister Victor Ponta resigned amid large-scale protests. The government was replaced on January 4, 2017, after the PSD led by Liviu Dragnea obtained a record score of 45.5% in the 2016 parliamentary elections.
Dacian Cioloș claims that, against the insistence of the liberals, he would have proposed to Iohannis to resign from the position of prime minister and run for parliament, on the party’s list, but the president refused:
- “I’m going to tell you something that I don’t think I’ve said before. Then (in 2016 – no) both USR and PNL asked me to get involved in the elections and run. And I told them both that, as long as I promised not to run, I want to keep my word. I don’t want to do as Ion Iliescu did (who in 1990 initially promised not to run for president, and the FSN only ensures the democracy-communism transition, but later ran and got 85% of the votes, ed.), when he created the FSN and said he would be a referee, he would organize the first free elections, and he found out a few weeks before that he was turning the FSN into a party. I didn’t want to play this game”, said Dacian Cioloş to Prima News.
- “In the fall (before the parliamentary elections of 2016 – no), when PNL and USR, but especially PNL, with great insistence suggested that I join the party and run for office, I gave the same answer (negative – no). Even Mr. President Klaus Iohannis insisted that I join the PNL and run in the elections. After those insistences, I said: “Well, if this is the only solution for success in the elections, I’ll take it. I am not afraid and I assume this thing. But I cannot interfere with a government that I formed independently from the beginning and that must organize the elections. I cannot remain prime minister, organize the elections and be on the candidate list of a party”. And then I told the president: “There’s only one option, I’m retiring from the position of prime minister and I’m going on the list. He can be one of the ministers who will ensure the interim for the period of the elections and then the new government”. Mr. President did not agree with this because he was afraid of instability”, revealed Dacian Cioloş after 7 years, quoted by News.ro.