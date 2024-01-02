#afraid #instability

Dacian Cioloș told in the show moderated by the journalist Sebastian Zachmann on Prima News how Klaus Iohannis would have opposed in 2016 the former prime minister resigning as head of the Government to run for parliament from the PNL: “He was afraid of instability” , Cioloș claims:

We remind you that Dacian Cioloș led a technocrat party that came to power on November 17, 2015, following the Colectiv tragedy, when former prime minister Victor Ponta resigned amid large-scale protests. The government was replaced on January 4, 2017, after the PSD led by Liviu Dragnea obtained a record score of 45.5% in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

Dacian Cioloș claims that, against the insistence of the liberals, he would have proposed to Iohannis to resign from the position of prime minister and run for parliament, on the party’s list, but the president refused: