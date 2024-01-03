He was both the owner and captain of the team, he transferred his shares

#owner #captain #team #transferred #shares

WALL – Murat Yıldırım, the owner and captain of Ahlatcı Çorum FK, one of the 1st League teams, left the team.

In his post on his social media account, Yıldırım stated that he said goodbye to the club due to a special situation.

Reminding that he took over Çorum FK 1.5 years ago when he was a player of the club, Yıldırım said, “We took on a great responsibility during this period. We did our best and applied our precautions and preparations to our dreams. We won the championship after 56 years with the steady support of you, our valued fellow countrymen and fans. We continued to support our team. “We have transformed Çorum FK into a Çorum FK focused on developing championships, new achievements, and thinking about tomorrow, not yesterday.” he said.

Pointing out that he has written his name in the world football history with Çorum FK, Murat Yıldırım said, “For a football player to win a championship at this level by playing for the club he owns, your brother from Çorum has written his name in the world football history. I hope many more history will be written from now on. No one can do what Çorumlu did. Thank God.” , for living these days.” made his assessment.

Underlining that he was happy to keep his promise to the fans, Yıldırım continued as follows: “I bid farewell to you due to my special situation. I am transferring the shares of Çorum FK, which is entrusted to the people of Çorum, to my companion Oğuzhan Yalçın. I am leaving Çorum FK as a football player and captain, always. I would like to thank my wife, my friends, my brother-in-law Ali Gürsoy, my management, my CEO Abdulhamit Yıldız, who has contributed a lot to help us reach these days, my teammates with whom I breathe the same air, my administrative manager Burak Çalık, our staff, who support me these days. “I would like to thank everyone who supported me along the way.” (SPORTS SERVICE)