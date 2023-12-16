He was buried eight meters underground and miraculously survived. Man from Suceava, found after eight hours of searching

A man from Suceava who was trapped for eight hours under a bank of stone and earth, several meters thick, was found alive.

The man was trapped under the bank of earth while he was working on cleaning a well. He was rescued after eight hours of efforts by rescuers.

During all this time, the intervention crews from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations dug and consolidated the banks, managing to reach the victim.

According to ISU Suceava, rescuers dug with bulldozers to a depth of four meters, after which they continued to dig manually for several hours. The 30-year-old man was found at a depth of approximately eight meters, being covered by a layer of stone over five meters high.

He was conscious and cooperative and was taken by a mobile intensive care medical team to have his condition evaluated.

The incident occurred around noon, in the Pojorâta town, where the 30-year-old man was trapped under the dirt and gravel bank, while he was working, along with two other men, on cleaning a well. The other two escaped unharmed.

