He was disillusioned after his Arab adventure, but may be able to get his money’s worth: Ajax makes a top transfer from Jordan Henderson (ex-Liverpool)

If Jordan Henderson (33) passes the medical examination in Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon, he will officially be an Ajax player. The former midfielder and captain of Liverpool reached a black-on-white agreement with Ajax on a contract until the summer of 2026 in the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

Mike Verweij, Vincent Van Genechten

Today at 09:33

Henderson, who bought out his contract with Al-Ettifaq himself, flies in a private jet to Amsterdam, where everything has been prepared for the medical examination. Given the fitness of Henderson, that check does not seem to cause any problems. His work permit does. Although Ajax initially hoped that Henderson could make minutes against RKC on Sunday, that seems out of the question. The procedure takes one to two weeks.

In the conversations with Ajax, Henderson indicated that he would like to be part of the ‘reconstruction project’ with his experience. The 81-time England international received an offer of one and a half seasons with an option year, but wanted to sign for two and a half years. Ajax agreed to this.

© Handout via REUTERS

There is a chance that Henderson will arrive in the Netherlands without a cent. The 33-year-old ex-Liverpool captain signed a contract with a weekly wage of 400,000 euros in Saudi Arabia last summer, but he is said to have not seen a cent of that. According to The Telegraph, Henderson has not yet been paid any wages in the past six months and there are even fears that he will not receive anything into his bank account from Al-Ettifaq.

The reason? Henderson and his club are said to have agreed to defer payments due to taxes in England. This way he could return home to play for the national team without too many worries. But that arrangement would now ensure that the midfielder will not see a cent from Al-Ettifaq.

The Daily Mail also reports that Henderson was disillusioned with Saudi football. At one point there were only 696 spectators in the stands for an Al-Ettifaq match. The club regularly does not reach 5,000 fans, unlike, for example, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Al-Hilal. Henderson would also not have found the constant playing in 30 degrees and more amusing. And the fact that his family did not enjoy it in the Middle East was the final straw. He preferred a return to England, but then he would have to pay a bomb in taxes. The fact that he did not simply fight for his place at Liverpool in the summer has been widely reported in the British media for some time now…

© REUTERS