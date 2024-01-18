He was going to be the highest paid in Liga MX, he rejected América and now he is fighting relegation, he won the World Cup

#highest #paid #Liga #rejected #América #fighting #relegation #won #World #Cup

America It is a team that always wants the best of the best, not everyone can wear the azulcrema shirt and even less so if it is through a purchase, that is why they are always in the first places in the classification.

There are certain parameters that must be met for a footballer to meet that profile, since the environment from the outside looks magnificent, but the reality is that the pressure with which they live is tremendously great, from the attention of the press, to How you dress, how you walk, the house, everything is news, and worse when you don’t win, from one week to the next it goes from the best to the worst.

Many fans do not understand when very good players arrive and do not perform, since they only see what is on the field, but it is a reality that the mental plays a very important role, no matter how star they are, if they are not mentally prepared they will fail, ha It’s been a long time, case Hazard in Madrid, or Alexis Vega in Chivas, Gullit Peñaquality is not everything in sport, mental health is vital.

That is why there is a scout team that is precisely in charge of identifying all these factors, even so there are many failures, footballers who do not give the level, with large salaries, bets that have resulted in a fiasco, also some do not want to reach the big ones. , they reject the proposals, not everyone is willing to come to Mexico if they are foreigners or to move cities if they are locals.

He rejected América and is now fighting relegation



He America It is a club that is always on the market, in one way or another, in that sense, as confirmed at the time, the journalist Fernando Esquivelthose of Coapa They offered to have Sergio Ramos in the team, the salary was $126 million pesos with what would be the highest paid in the history of the Liga MXbut the Iberian rejected it to go to the Sevillaa bet that until now has been terrible because they are one point away from the relegation places.