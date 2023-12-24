He was nationally selected, he is trained at the U and wants to come out of retirement – ​​En Cancha

#nationally #selected #trained #retirement #Cancha

By Jorge Romero December 23, 2023 at 10:06 p.m.

At the end of July, Gonzalo Collao, a goalkeeper trained at the University of Chile, decided to step aside and temporarily leave football. After a semester in Palestino, the Coquimbo native hung up his gloves to take a break and ensure his mental health.

Months after his decision, the goalkeeper confessed that he wants to return to activity. “I want to return to football and that is why I am working with a goalkeeping coach and a physical trainer. “I am very happy,” said the goalkeeper in dialogue with AS Chile.

“I’m 26 years old and I still have a lot of career left, at least ten more years. I’m quiet. My expectations are to return to football and compete, which is what I like the most. I learned that improving day by day makes me happy because the soccer player likes new challenges, solving situations and playing,” he added.

The former national team during the Reinaldo Rueda era drew conclusions from this time he has been inactive. “I feel that I have gained important maturity, I see football in a different way. In these months I practiced other sports, such as volleyball and paddle tennis, and I understood that one cannot take responsibility for the mistakes of others, but that each one has their weak points and we must support each other for the benefit of the team. “I would love to apply that to football again,” he said.

Gonzalo Collao was preparing for the Chilean soccer team

As reported at the time by En Cancha, Gonzalo Collao confirmed that he spent some time training in a Chilean soccer team that is based in the Fourth Region, where the soccer player is currently.

Also Read:  Martial arts 'storm' the online community

“I kept working from day one. I was always doing things on the field and I even trained at Unión Compañías de Coquimbo until three or four weeks ago, when their season ended,” concluded the former University of Chile goalkeeper.

VIDEO | Eduardo Vargas’ publications that excited U fans on social networks

A door is closed for the U to have Rodrigo Holgado’s goals

During the last hours there were rumors about a possible trade between Holgado and a player from the U.

The U makes Gustavo Álvarez official and made it clear how much he had to pay Huachipato

Universidad de Chile retained the Argentine champion technical director with the Usina team.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Code orange and yellow for rain, snow and blizzard! 29 counties covered by ANM weather warnings
Code orange and yellow for rain, snow and blizzard! 29 counties covered by ANM weather warnings
Posted on
Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career
Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career
Posted on
At 30, she discovered leukemia which showed signs of tiredness and spots on her thigh
At 30, she discovered leukemia which showed signs of tiredness and spots on her thigh
Posted on
That’s how long Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Kaufland are open
That’s how long Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Kaufland are open
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News