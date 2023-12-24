He was nationally selected, he is trained at the U and wants to come out of retirement – ​​En Cancha

#nationally #selected #trained #retirement #Cancha

By Jorge Romero December 23, 2023 at 10:06 p.m.

At the end of July, Gonzalo Collao, a goalkeeper trained at the University of Chile, decided to step aside and temporarily leave football. After a semester in Palestino, the Coquimbo native hung up his gloves to take a break and ensure his mental health.

Months after his decision, the goalkeeper confessed that he wants to return to activity. “I want to return to football and that is why I am working with a goalkeeping coach and a physical trainer. “I am very happy,” said the goalkeeper in dialogue with AS Chile.

“I’m 26 years old and I still have a lot of career left, at least ten more years. I’m quiet. My expectations are to return to football and compete, which is what I like the most. I learned that improving day by day makes me happy because the soccer player likes new challenges, solving situations and playing,” he added.

The former national team during the Reinaldo Rueda era drew conclusions from this time he has been inactive. “I feel that I have gained important maturity, I see football in a different way. In these months I practiced other sports, such as volleyball and paddle tennis, and I understood that one cannot take responsibility for the mistakes of others, but that each one has their weak points and we must support each other for the benefit of the team. “I would love to apply that to football again,” he said.

Gonzalo Collao was preparing for the Chilean soccer team

As reported at the time by En Cancha, Gonzalo Collao confirmed that he spent some time training in a Chilean soccer team that is based in the Fourth Region, where the soccer player is currently.

“I kept working from day one. I was always doing things on the field and I even trained at Unión Compañías de Coquimbo until three or four weeks ago, when their season ended,” concluded the former University of Chile goalkeeper.

