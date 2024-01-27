He will be the starter and captain of Colo Colo against Everton

All eyes on a football-filled Saturday are on different parts of the country for classics, La Roja and also, the Colo Colo-Everton from Vineyard Cupwhere the expected revival of Arturo Vidal in Chilean soccer.

For this reason, the public came en masse to receive the white bus, where the cheers went to the ‘King’. With a smile from ear to ear and the absolute willingness to say hello and take photos With fans, the two-time American champion with La Roja stepped on Viña Marino soil and was applauded, waiting for what happens on the field.

Already in the football field, Jorge Almirón decided to immediately include Vidal in the roster to face Everton and according to TNT Sports, the experienced midfielder will wear the Colo Colo shirt again, after 17 years, as starter and captain of the team.

In fact, the design that the genet that the former Juventus and Bayern Munich player will wear was leaked online: classic adidas design, the ‘Cacique’ shield and of course, adorned with the names of his three children: Alonso, Elizabetta and Emiliano.

