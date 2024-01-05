Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark

#Jan #Smit #special #register #trademark

The application was already refused in 2016, but the management of the artist – full name Johannes Hendricus Maria Smit – objected. About eight years later, the EUIPO is now out. The request was denied again.

A brand must be distinctive. And no matter how painful it is for the artist, that is not his head, concludes the EU trademark law office. This is only the case with a striking feature, such as Barbra Streisand’s nose or Donald Trump’s hair, the decision states.

A factor in the decision is that trademark rights are being applied for for the entire European Union. And most of the approximately 450 million inhabitants of the EU do not know Jan Smit. “The average European consumer sees (…) only the image of the head/face of a (young) man, but not necessarily that of Jan Smit. In other words, a ‘face in the crowd’,” writes the EUIPO .

The singer’s defense that he is known for his performances on TV in the Netherlands and Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest also did not help. His number 1 hits and 15 million views on YouTube also do not matter to the rights agency. It ‘in no way justifies the conclusion’ that his image is known in all Member States.

Bath towels and lingerie

The request was made to use the now outdated photo on a whole range of products: from bath towels, bed linen and tablecloths to cardigans, socks and lingerie. And from deodorant to sunglasses and ringtones.

Why does Jan Smit actually want to register his head as a trademark? “So that all kinds of parties do not run away with Jan Smit’s head,” explains Aloys Buys of his management. “That random companies don’t use his head without asking.” According to him, this is very common in the industry.

“Actually, Jan just has a slightly too normal head, unfortunately,” Bas Kist of trademark agency Chiever summarizes EUIPO’s assessment. According to him, the refusal is not a problem at all. “Everyone, and especially famous people, already have portrait rights, which means you can resist if someone abuses your head,” says Kist.

A trademark registration does offer some extras, but according to him it is not necessary. “Look at Ronaldo, or look at Messi – they don’t have trademark rights either,” he explains. They conclude their deals based on their postage rights. And thanks to that right, it is not allowed to have guest towels, napkins, plaids or even a citrus press printed with Jan Smit’s head, says Kist.

Hope for the profession

Merkplaats BV, the agency engaged by Smit to claim his trademark rights, is confident that the appeal will be successful. “The EUIPO always initially refuses on the grounds that it is not distinctive enough,” said Merkplaats lawyer Thomas Visser, who is not substantively involved in this case. “But we have successfully won all the appeals.”

Kist has a tip on how they can win that case. “A large tattoo on his forehead or a nose ring,” he suggests as ways for Smit to get into the trademark register.