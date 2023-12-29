Head of American university fired for making porn videos

#American #university #fired #making #porn #videos

The university’s board unanimously decided yesterday to fire Gow after it became known that he appeared in several porn videos on the Internet. Board members call Gow’s behavior “abhorrent” and believe his conduct has caused significant reputational damage to the university.

Not aware of any harm

Gow himself is not aware of any harm. According to the former CEO, he never referred to his position or to the university in the videos, and the dismissal is a violation of his freedom of expression.

“My wife and I live in a country where we have a First Amendment,” he said, referring to Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution that protects freedom of speech. “We are talking about sex between adults, with mutual consent. The reaction of the board is exaggerated.”

According to Gow, the board never told him exactly what rules he broke. He told the AP news agency that he was considering filing a lawsuit against the university.

Also Read:  Sony's Game Plans Leaked Online by Hackers - Bloomberg News -December 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate
Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate
Posted on
10 most anticipated games of 2024. What awaits us?
10 most anticipated games of 2024. What awaits us?
Posted on
Daily horoscope December 29 – Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes
Daily horoscope December 29 – Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes
Posted on
Houses in Miami rise in price due to the “fault” of Lionel Messi
Houses in Miami rise in price due to the “fault” of Lionel Messi
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News