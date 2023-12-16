Head of ET sold at auction for $635,000 | Book & Culture

#sold #auction #Book #Culture

By our entertainment editors

15 dec 2023 om 17:15

The mechanical head of the alien ET was auctioned in the United States on Friday for 635,000 dollars (about 581,000 euros). ET is the main character from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film of the same name.

The buyer receives a model from ET with nostrils that can open and close. The head also has moving eyes, lips, eyebrows and tongue.

The head was designed by Italian special effects designer Carlo Rambaldi, who died in 2012. His family offered the model from his personal collection for auction. Auction house Julien’s Auctions expected the head to fetch between $800,000 and $1 million.

Several other famous objects from film history also went under the hammer at the auction. This included the sword that Arnold Schwarzenegger used in the film Conan the Destroyer from 1984. The gun sold for $45,500.

Also the machete that Harrison Ford used in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom from 1984 was auctioned. A buyer paid $65,000 for that gun.

Image: Julien’s Auctions

AuctionsMedia and Culture