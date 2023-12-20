Head of Israeli Army Clashes with Extremist Jewish Minister, What’s Happening?

#Israeli #Army #Clashes #Extremist #Jewish #Minister #Whats #Happening

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Media Israel on Wednesday 20 December 2023 reported a dispute between Army Chief Herzi Halevi and extremist Jewish minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a cabinet meeting. The incident occurred during the weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday, Channel 12 Israel reports.

The incident began when the cabinet discussed issues regarding Israeli army who prays celebrating Hanukkah using a loudspeaker in a masjid in Jenin, the occupied West Bank region a few days ago.

Five days ago, video emerged showing soldiers performing Jewish prayers inside a mosque in Jenin, located in the northern part of the West Bank, sparking international outrage.

Following the incident, the Israeli army announced the removal of two soldiers from active duty, and said that disciplinary action was being taken.

But National Security Minister Ben-Gvir criticized the decision as “shameful”. “How is this possible? You have turned a small incident into a major incident, into headlines that are detrimental to the army,” he said.

Ben-Gvir, a Jewish terrorist, was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Palestinian-Israelis and supporting groups known in Israel as terrorist organizations.

Eliezer Toledano, the Israeli army’s southern regional commander, replied: “This is solely our responsibility and authority.”

Ben-Gvir reportedly responded: “Yes, yes, we have heard about your authority and responsibility.”

When Ben-Gvir was appointed to the post in November 2022, analysts raised concerns that his tenure would mean expanded civilian control over military affairs, and particularly under the control of hardliners.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then intervened, saying: “Enough, we have the answer.”

However, after Netanyahu left the cabinet meeting room, the debate flared again. “Woe to you if they (the soldiers) are fired,” Ben-Gvir railed.

Army Commander Halevi reportedly then shouted: “Don’t threaten me. I will decide what values ​​guide the Israeli army.”

Ben-Gvir responded, according to the channel: “I am not threatening you; as a member of the government, I will criticize this move.”

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton then told Ben-Gvir: “Stop criticizing them all the time.”

He reportedly replied: “I am allowed to criticize when soldiers are in danger; that’s my job.”

Halevi then reportedly said: “I am the military commander, and I will set ethical and professional standards for the soldiers.”

Defense Minister Defends Army Commander

Following the heated incident, on Tuesday Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told X: “The State of Israel and the Israeli army have gained a brave and ethical Chief of General Staff with experience during difficult and complex wars.”

He added: “The Israeli army will continue to act decisively, in accordance with the guiding values ​​that are based on the traditions, laws and spirit of the Israeli army.”

Allegedly referring to Ben-Gvir, Gallant continued: “I will continue to support the Israeli army and the chief of the General Staff against irresponsible politicians who try to score political points at the expense of the leaders who are bearing the brunt of the war.”

In response, Ben-Gvir posted on X: “Yoav, we also have brave and brave soldiers who sacrificed everything to make a firm decision in the war.”

He continued: “What we can learn from the October 7 attack is that conveying objective criticism to the high command is permissible, desirable, and necessary, especially when it comes to outstanding soldiers.”

Following Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, to which Israel responded by killing nearly 200,000 Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, Israel’s security forces came under fire for their lack of preparation, amid reports that Hamas’ plans were known a year in advance. has occurred.

However, Netanyahu’s government, which has long prided itself on its security, came under the heaviest criticism, as the government’s decision reportedly led the army to ignore the possibility of a Hamas attack.

