Head of the Bank of Russia: the most severe sanctions are the freezing of assets and restrictions on international payments

— International payments have become a problem and still are, although we are trying to solve it. Of course, the blocking and freezing of assets of private individuals, millions of people who were not subject to sanctions but whose assets were frozen, is also a very painful topic, Nabiullina said in an interview for the RBC business portal. — This is a difficult problem that we are trying to solve in various ways together with the government.

According to Nabiullina, it cannot be said that Russia “managed to respond to all challenges” and solve all problems.

— However, I am quite positive about the development of the financial sector, its sustainable development, the fact that it will remain technological, innovative and will be able to meet the needs of both people and business, she added.

In the interview, Nabiullina also emphasized that this year the Bank of Russia should have raised the key interest rate already in the spring, and not wait until the summer:

— Inflation pressure began to increase in the second half of the year. And now the rate of price growth is actually quite high, much higher than our inflation target. And so, looking back, we realize that monetary policy was easy and we should have raised interest rates earlier. For example, in spring.

