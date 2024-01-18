Head of the Container Platforms Group

#Container #Platforms #Group

Organisation



IT-department

Municipality



Stockholm

County



Stockholm County

Announced



January 18, 2024

Apply by



February 5, 2024

Reference number



C173694/2024

Job description

The police’s IT department has approximately 1,100 employees and is responsible for all IT used by the agency’s employees. The group for container platforms is located at the IT operation and infrastructure unit.

The IT operation and infrastructure unit shall have overall responsibility for the execution of services within the operational area and support development projects and administrations. Division of the business must be done on the basis of process and technical coordination possibilities, client/server, infrastructure as well as network and monitoring. IT operations and infrastructure management must also coordinate the commissioning of the police authorities’ IT systems, release management, and be responsible for IT incidents,

IT problems and changes.

Job description

As head of the group, you report to the head of section and are part of the section’s management team, where you are jointly responsible for completing assignments and driving the agency’s change and development work. You have particular responsibility for the group’s operations in the area of ​​container platforms and its results. As a group leader, you represent the entire Police Authority both internally and externally and work to strengthen trust in police operations.

Being a manager and leader within the Police Authority means creating security and building trust by exercising sincere, courageous and responsive leadership with trust in the competence and ability of others. As a manager, you drive development by inspiring and encouraging reflection and feedback in a way that assumes we follow the law and treat people equally. You create the conditions and work for good relationships that contribute to us acting together based on what is best for the citizens and the mission as a whole.

Qualifications

This is an opportunity for you who have:

academic degree or equivalent, preferably in IT or another field that the employer deems relevant

at least 3 years of continuous experience of having worked as a manager with personnel responsibility during the last five-year period

experience of having worked with operations and infrastructure

experience of having worked within large IT organizations which the employer deems relevant

experience of participating in change and development work

We consider it meritorious if, in addition to this, you also have: experience with business-critical/operational-critical systems

experience with platforms that use Kubernetes container technology or operating Linux environments

experience in leading others towards set goals and results

included in management forum

management and leadership training for direct, indirect and/or strategic level

experience in the operations of the police organization

When hiring, we will place great emphasis on personal qualities and leadership skills. The basis for that assessment is the Police Authority’s leadership criteria. The leadership criteria specify a description of desirable leadership within the Police Authority and include the following abilities: analysis and holistic view

goals and results

development and change

social security

oral and written communication

create participation and motivation

Read more about the leadership criteria polisen.se/ledarkriterier/. If the link is not clickable, copy and paste the link text into your browser.

As part of the selection process, tests will also be used.

Contact persons

Union representatives

Other information

Employment

Permanent employment with function as group manager

The employment may begin with a trial employment

Location in Stockholm

Security classification

We place high demands on our employees’ security and privacy awareness. A security check with a register check according to the Security Protection Act (2018:585) is carried out before a decision on employment is made. In some cases, Swedish citizenship is required. With employment comes an obligation to be deployed. Read more about military placement and security clearance under polisen.se/krigsplacementing and polisen.se/sakerhetsprovning

Application

Applications for this position will only be received via the Police Authority’s recruitment system Visma Recruit.

If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via letter to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.

If you want to complete your application, please contact the responsible HR consultant.

The police authority will process your personal data in accordance with the rules of the EU data protection regulation (2016/679) and other applicable data protection regulations. You can read more about our handling of personal data at polisen.se/persondata/rekrytering

Your application is a public document according to the principle of publicity.

The police authority

We offer you a workplace that stimulates diversity, creativity and personal development.

With us, you get the opportunity to contribute to the Police’s mission – to increase safety and reduce crime in society. We conduct our business according to our core values: commitment, efficiency and availability. As an employee within the police, you act for equal treatment. It is a prerequisite for legal certainty, legal certainty and for the legitimacy of the police in society. As a representative of the police, you respect everyone’s equal value and create trust in the police.

Please read more about the police and our operations at polisen.se/

A warm welcome with your application!

