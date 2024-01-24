HEADACHE, MIGRAINES | Why do you have a headache and how to prevent it from happening?

#HEADACHE #MIGRAINES #headache #prevent #happening

Almost half of Spaniards have a headache from time to time, which can sometimes be a daily pain and a real nightmare. This discomfort can sometimes end with some changes in lifestyle habits, along with a comprehensive approach and close attention according to each type of headache, according to the coordinator of the Headache Unit at the Quirónsalud San José Hospital, the Dr. Lucía Vidorreta Ballesteros.

Headaches include tension headache, migraines or migraines, trigeminal neuralgia, Arnold’s or occipital nerve neuralgia, hemicrania continua or paroxysmal, cluster headache, exercise headache, hypnic or nocturnal, postcoital headache or post-COVID headache.

The vast majority are primary pain, but in some cases the pain is secondary to another pathology (hypertension, vascular malformations, intracranial hemorrhages, trauma, brain tumors, infections). For this reason, a complete clinical history and neurological evaluation are always necessary, and sometimes also a vascular study (Doppler ultrasound) and/or imaging tests (MRI, cranial-cervical CT).

Why does the head ache



There are many myths about headaches, but Dr. Ballesteros assures that “it is clear that lifestyle influences” since, given a predisposition to suffer from headaches, certain factors can act as triggers or aggravators of headache attacks. pain such as: stress, anxiety, poor night’s rest, tobacco or alcohol, hormonal imbalances, obesity and abuse of painkillers.

Over the years, attempts have been made to link multiple foods/drinks with the onset of headache attacks, however, there is more and more scientific evidence that rejects restrictive diets in general. What seems more correct is that, for some patients in particular, there may be certain foods or compounds that promote the appearance of pain.

Likewise, the calendar or record of headache days helps to identify exceptional situations in which foods consumed 24 hours before the attack could have acted as triggers. Only in these cases could you try to reduce or limit your consumption.

How to avoid headache



In general terms, the ideal is to promote a balanced and varied diet, rich in omega 3 and antioxidants, avoiding excess sugar and fast and processed foods.

On the other hand, there is a close link between sleep and headache (in particular migraine, but also tension headache) since it is a complex phenomenon in which pain attacks can be both triggered and relieved by sleep. The expert points out that “there is a delicate balance between both aspects” since “insufficient sleep can cause pain the next day and make it chronic over time, but so can excessive sleep.”

It is speculated that a migraine attack may be an extreme and abnormally compensatory response of this system, attempting to restore balance.

«What is clear is that maintaining a balanced sleep-wake cycle could reduce pain attacks. Adequate sleep hygiene is essential, maintaining regular schedules avoiding staying up late, promoting a quiet rest environment and avoiding stimuli (electronic devices, artificial light sources, energy drinks, caffeine) before going to bed. All of this can promote regular and restful sleep,” says Dr. Ballesteros.

Thus, the expert concludes that “a patient who is aware of his type of headache and everything that positively or negatively influences his daily life is an empowered patient who, with expert help, has many possibilities of clipping the wings of his headache.” pain”.

