Headache that doesn’t go away? Before taking medicine try this, it works immediately

Perhaps not everyone knows, but there is a very effective way to make a very bad headache go away. Here’s how to do it.

Every day that comes is an unknown in our life: our tomorrow will always reserve for us some unexpected emotions, unexpected encounters, beautiful experiences or perhaps heartfelt laughter.

A quick method to make a very bad headache go away – (Newsicily.it)

Even a banal day at work could reserve unexpected events that can make the day special or noteworthy. What we hope not to encounter in our future on a daily basis is a headache. There are those latent, light ones that make us feel foggy, to strong and pounding ones that make us tone deaf and intolerant of everything around us.

Each of us has our own remedy and the ability to intercept the clues that precede the outbreak of one of these annoying headaches. Migraines are major headache events that occur without real regularity and often the pain is localized in a particular point of our head, often near one of our eyes. When particularly strong, in addition to making us intolerant to anything, it is accompanied by nausea or even vomiting.

Here’s how to make a bad headache go away

Our intolerance is towards any source of light or the daily noises of our home. The same annoyance also occurs with the odors we smell every day. In these cases here, trying to continue with our ordinary day is impossible. The more we try to ignore it, the more it gains strength and brings us down: the only solution is to lie down in bed, possibly in the dark and with as little noise as possible.

If you have a very strong recurring headache then you should consult your doctor – (Newsicily.it)

According to statistical studies on the Italian population, these headache events describe approximately 12% of the population; they affect those under 40 the most. The causes of these events are various: they often occur due to stress, insomnia, cervical problems or dehydration. But the change in weather, an excessively heavy meal or the administration of alcohol can also be the cause. Obviously, to have a clear definition of the cause, it would be advisable to contact your doctor and have a targeted medical examination prescribed.

Headaches, or commonly called Headaches, if they occur with a certain continuity could indicate the presence of a latent pathology or the presence of tiredness, fatigue or stress. As with migraines, headaches are very annoying and make our days insurmountable.

You could try to train them by performing some pressure on certain specific points of our body. It is a delicate and circular massage done with the fingers, but prolonged over time. One point that can be stimulated to reduce headaches is between thumb and forefinger. By making small circles between these 2 fingers, our discomfort may tend to reduce. The same can be done between the big toe and the ilx of the foot, although in this case it is more complicated given the location of the point.

There are many points to stimulate to try to interact with our headaches and reduce them. The doctor Luc Bodin, specialized in oncology and natural medicine, wrote a book entitled: “40 self-massages for health and beauty” where he illustrates all the points to touch to help ourselves in a natural and autonomous way in managing our headaches.