HEADLESS BODY IN FARAVOHITRA

The family of the deceased is awaiting the autopsy at the HJRA Anosy hospital.

Nathalie Thérèse Fifaliana is the name of the decapitated teenager whose body was abandoned in Faravohitra. His head was offered as a sacrifice in a “doany”.

It is the horror ! Nathalie Thérèse Fifaliana is the 14-year-old teenager, murdered to serve as an offering and whose body was discovered on Tuesday, near Faravohitra.

It is there that a sorcerer lives, author of this nameless monstrosity. He was arrested at his home by the police. He allegedly confessed to having killed the teenager and brought her head as an offering to a deity in a “doany”, a sacred place of worship of traditional religion, in Andranoro. After the ritual, he threw her in a pile of rubbish in Andramiarana-Antehiroka where people found her.

The body was wrapped in a bag and a sponge mattress, and displayed on the side of the street in the marabout’s neighborhood. The Central Criminal Affairs Department and the management of the Moral Police and the Protection of Minors worked diligently to understand the crime.

According to their information, the charlatan knows the girl and her family. He visits them often.

Bewitched

“Nathalie was playing in the yard on Sunday evening when this man arrived. We usually call him Uncle. He consumes narcotics and uses evil amulets. That evening, the girl’s mother had not yet returned home. She works every day and comes home around 8:30 p.m. The Uncle spoke with the child, telling her that he has work for her. He allegedly bewitched her and she left with him. However, she was a girl who didn’t like leaving the house,” explains a neighbor.

The police supported the story. She adds: “The man took him home. During the night, he raped her, then killed her. Machetes and a pile of amulets were seized from his home. He said he is a wizard. » The police confide:

“The investigation is in full swing to identify whether he had accomplices or not. So far, he’s the only suspect. He is in police custody. »

Yesterday, the grieving family left the morgue of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital with the body of the deceased.

