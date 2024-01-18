HEADLESS BODY IN FARAVOHITRA

The neighborhood of Antsalovana Antohomadinika where the victim lived.

The person decapitated and abandoned near Faravohitra was a 14-year-old girl, residing in Antsalovana, Antohomadinika. His head was found in Antehiroka.

The mysterious macabre discovery that occurred on Tuesday morning in Mangarivotra, Faravohitra, took a tragic turn when the lifeless body of a 14-year-old girl was found decapitated. The young girl lived in Antsalovana, in the Antohomadinika district. Her family had reported her missing to the police twice, but it was when they read the newspapers yesterday that they realized with horror that the victim was their daughter.

Determined to confirm the identity of the victim, the family rushed to the morgue of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital (HJRA). Despite the absence of her head, the brother and sister of the deceased immediately recognized her thanks to her silver bracelet and her clothes.

The five children of the family had each received a bracelet from their father, who had returned from work in the Androy region, according to the testimonies collected.

“The pants she was wearing belonged to her sister. It was loose on him. Her murderers pulled her down jacket up to her neck,” our sources close to the deceased report.

Found

“The scenario of this disappearance was unusual. She hadn’t left home for no reason. She had come with her uncle to do a little work on Sunday evening. She was the kind of girl who didn’t like to leave the house, even when she was tasked with running errands,” they add.

The victim’s head was found yesterday around 2 p.m. in Andramiarana-Morondava, Antehiroka commune, in a pile of waste. She was also taken to the HJRA morgue. The medical examination carried out by the doctor at the Antehiroka Level II Basic Health Center and the gendarmes indicates that the death occurred the day before. The National Police Criminal Squad has been seized of the case, and details of the crime and its motive should be revealed soon, according to a judicial source.

Embroidery Leonard