HEADLINE: Israel vs Hamas War Reaches 100 Days, Is There a Chance for Peace in the Middle East?

Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The Hamas vs Israel war in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 has entered its 105th day on Friday (19/1/2024). Reported Al Jazeera citing local health authorities, at least 24,448 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed and 61,504 others were injured.

The death toll is dominated by children and women and it could be that the number is far beyond what is recorded considering that there are still many who are missing.

“The scale and cruelty committed by Israel against the Gaza Strip is truly shocking. For 100 days the people of Gaza have experienced extraordinary suffering. There is no safe place and the entire population is at risk of starvation,” said Oxfam Middle East Director Sally Abi Khalil, as quoted by the non-profit organization’s website.

“It is inconceivable that the international community is witnessing the deadliest level of conflict of the 21st Century.”

The Hamas vs Israel war is also labeled as the deadliest for journalists.

“The war in Gaza is the most dangerous situation for journalists we have ever seen and the numbers show that clearly,” said Sherif Mansour, program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in the Middle East and North Africa, as reported on December 22, 2023.

The Israeli army has killed more journalists in 10 weeks than any other army or entity in a year. “And with every journalist killed, this war becomes more difficult to document and understand.”

CPJ in its statement on Wednesday (17/1), recorded the deaths of 83 journalists and media workers as a result of the Hamas vs Israel War, with details of 76 Palestinian journalists, four Israelis and three Lebanese citizens. In addition, 16 journalists were reported injured, three missing, and 25 others arrested.

After making his fourth trip to the Gaza Strip since the war began, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said the enclave had become increasingly desperate. He again called for an immediate ceasefire.

“Every person I met had a personal story of fear, death, loss and trauma to share,” said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.

“The people of Gaza have gone from the shock of losing everything, even their entire families – to the struggle to stay alive and protect their loved ones.

Lazzarini stressed, “There are no winners in this war. There is only endless chaos and growing despair. I once again call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Israeli TV reports Channel 12 Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu told the heads of local councils from communities near Gaza on Tuesday (16/1), he anticipated the war against Hamas would continue until 2025.

Netanyahu on Saturday (13/1) also confidently said that Israel will continue the war against Hamas until it wins and that it will not be stopped by anyone, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We can certainly see that for Netanyahu there is no other way to get out of this war other than his obsession with winning the war. But the reality is that up to 100 days, signs of Israel’s victory have not yet appeared and the potential for achieving a strategic victory is also doubtful, while he said “again, this has gone to such an extent, there have been so many victims,” ​​said Middle East affairs observer from the University of Indonesia, Yon Machmudi, to Liputan6.comThursday (18/1).

“So with that, I think Netanyahu really needs it way out, how to get out of this war honorably, he didn’t want to lose face and the costs were too great. The casualties on the Israeli side were also quite large.”

Yon said that one way to create peace is through mediation.

“In this case, I think Qatar is a country that has a big opportunity to be able to provide a solution to the war,” explained Yon.

“Negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar could result in a prisoner exchange and are also being carried out ceasefire (ceasefire). Well, I think this is what can be done because it is impossible to continue the war for a long time while international support is also decreasing.”