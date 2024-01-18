Headset: First testers criticize the ergonomics of Apple’s Vision Pro

#Headset #testers #criticize #ergonomics #Apples #Vision #Pro

Various US media outlets tested Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality headset before its market launch on February 2nd. Your first impressions provide interesting insights into the headset’s features and overall user experience.

The Vision Pro is intended to enable immersive AR experiences by overlaying digital content with the real world. The testers found that the headset provided an impressively lively and lifelike display. The Verge reported the image tracking was fast and accurate.

Comfort and ergonomics

Meanwhile, when it comes to comfort and ergonomics, the weight of the Vision Pro seems to be an issue. The standard headband caused some testers pain and discomfort during prolonged use. Joanna Stern vom Wall Street Journal wrote that the dual loop with more adjustment options was more comfortable than the single-loop version. The Dual Loop is sold separately.

In terms of interaction, testers found the floating virtual keyboard used to type text a bit frustrating and clunky. Most agreed that it wasn’t ideal for prolonged typing. The hand controls, which allow users to reach out and seemingly interact with virtual objects, worked well, according to Engadget.

Immersive entertainment

In entertainment, the ability to view content on virtual screens in simulated 3D environments was a highlight. A cinema hall is simulated. The many environmental details and Easter eggs impressed the testers.

Although early testers noted some ergonomic challenges and limitations, overall the glasses’ capabilities appear to be impressive. If Apple refines the design and software before unveiling the next generation, journalists believe the Vision Pro has the potential to make AR mainstream – as long as the price also comes down.