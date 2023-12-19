Headwind, headwind, headwind – the political year of Caroline van der Plas

#Headwind #headwind #headwind #political #year #Caroline #van #der #Plas

Her mother thinks she should paint her nails a different color. A more normal color, light pink or something. “But I don’t dare,” says Caroline van der Plas. It is Friday, July 21, she is on a working visit to a farm in Uddel where you can cuddle cows as a company outing. The farmer’s wife, Janny van Essen, has just said that she finds it “so mean” that Van der Plas is rarely on TV and Van der Plas was surprised by that. “No, we are everywhere. Tonight I’m at the Orange summer from SBS6, with Hélène Hendriks.” Then Janny’s husband Richard starts talking about Van der Plas’ nails. “How beautiful,” he says. “Green!”

Van der Plas spreads her hands on the table and says that she had chosen that color for the results evening of the Provincial Council elections on March 15. Green is the color of BBB, she also had a green cardigan made that looked like a farmer’s handkerchief. That evening, BBB became the largest party in all provinces and whatever her mother thinks: her nails, she says, will remain green until the House of Representatives elections on November 22. “I’m afraid things will go wrong otherwise.”

If they don’t like you, they won’t vote for you

In July, Pieter Omtzigt does not yet have his own party. BBB has about 21 seats in the polls. That is no longer the 30 seats of April, and less than the VVD and GroenLinks-PvdA, which both have 26 or 27 seats. But well above the PVV, which would end up with about 15 seats. And if the superstition about her nails would make you think Van der Plas is insecure, she isn’t. A day earlier, Frans Timmermans announced that he wanted to become party leader of GroenLinks-PvdA and in the yard in Uddel, where the farmer and farmer’s wife are busy with their cows, Van der Plas says: “Timmermans? I can handle that.”

She also says that she has been trying to call Omtzigt all week, she wants to know from him what his plans are and whether he would see anything in a switch to BBB. It irritates her that he doesn’t call back, even though he promised. “It will be done once.”

With which election results would Caroline van der Plas think something ‘went wrong’? “If we get fewer than ten seats,” she says that July afternoon, “it will feel like we are losing.”

On a Saturday in February, three and a half weeks before the Provincial Council elections, Caroline van der Plas is at the Huishoudbeurs in Amsterdam. BBB has a booth there. The PvdA and the SP also had this in previous campaigns, but not now. And perhaps there is nothing left for them to gain. In the long line of women and a few men who want to have their picture taken with Van der Plas, there is one who voted for the SP in 2019, one for 50Plus. There is also an ex-CDA voter. Everyone else voted for the PVV or FVD. Most work in healthcare, cleaning and catering. They say that Van der Plas “stands up for the people”, they call her “sincere and honest”. A 56-year-old woman from Vlissingen says that she has only trusted a politician so much before: “Pim Fortuyn.”

The youth branch of BBB will be launched at the Bonestro ice cream farm in Nunspeet in April. Photo Eric Brinkhorst

Things look good for BBB: in polls for the Senate, which is elected by the Provincial Council, the party has 9 out of 75 seats. A gain of 9, because BBB is new. The PVV would go from 5 to 9 seats. But the VVD is much higher: at 15. And GroenLinks and the PvdA together would end up at 13.

Yet Henk Vermeer, co-founder of BBB and close colleague of Caroline van der Plas, is already seriously considering that their party will win in many more provinces than predicted. In additional polls that BBB receives for a fee from Maurice de Hond, Vermeer sees that BBB also seems to be doing well in the cities. That has been the intention for some time, BBB does not only want to be the party for the countryside. In The Hague, BBB people no longer talk about the BoerBurgerBeweging, as they are fully called, only about ‘BBB’.

On the stage of café Boode in Bathmen, Wednesday March 15 at 9 p.m., Caroline van der Plas is looking at the TV screen with a red face. Then she puts her hands in front of her face and hugs her mother. The first exit poll of that evening shows that BBB is even winning in North Holland, the heart of the Randstad.

There is also disbelief in all the other rooms where parties see that result. In café Moeke in Den Bosch, where the VVD sits together, it remains quiet for seconds. Contrary to his habit, Mark Rutte has been grumpy all evening.

If Jan had still been alive, he would have said: ‘Lien, put away that phone’

In the Senate, BBB is instantly the largest party with 16 seats. FVD is the biggest loser, in 2019 the party still got 12 seats, now only 2. The VVD loses and goes from 12 to 10 seats. The PVV also loses, contrary to expectations: Geert Wilders’ party goes from 5 to 4 seats.

JA21, the SP and ex-50Plusser Liane den Haan send Van der Plas flowers. On the first Tuesday after the elections, just before Question Time, more than twenty MPs stand around her in the large debate hall to congratulate her.

From the stands you can think: collegial. But in the hallway they say to each other and to journalists that the Rutte IV cabinet should not fall just yet. If the BBB members in the provinces and the Senate are given enough time to make mistakes, there will probably not be much left of the new ‘hype’ after FVD.

A story suddenly goes around in The Hague, behind the scenes, about Van der Plas’ ex-husband. She allegedly kept him away from their children when they were small. He had joined the organization Fathers4Justice and would have wanted to throw himself off a bridge out of desperation.

In an interview for this story, in the spring in the Jansen & Jansen cafe in Hengelo, Caroline van der Plas says that it was a nasty divorce, from which her eldest son Ryan especially suffered. “They are both adults now and still don’t want to see their father. As far as I’m concerned, that says enough.”

She is full of self-confidence. Almost every day there is a journalist who asks whether she will become Prime Minister if BBB wins the next House of Representatives elections. She already asked former CDA State Secretary Mona Keijzer for this in April, but only Henk Vermeer knows that.

In the House of Representatives, Van der Plas tells PVV members that their campaign for the Provincial Council was not good. In the beginning, yes: Wilders and other PVV members had visited people with little money with full shopping bags, it was all about purchasing power. “The polls were still going well then,” she tells them. “But in the end, Geert turned back to the theme of bashing asylum seekers and people dropped out.”

On September 1, Van der Plas will present former CDA member Mona Keijzer as BBB’s prime ministerial candidate. Photo Eric Brinkhorst

At the end of the year, when the PVV has become the largest party in the Netherlands with 37 seats in the House of Representatives, Van der Plas says in her office that she may have helped the PVV with her “free tip”. “Afterwards, in the campaign for the House of Representatives, Geert said every time: ‘We put the Dutch first’. That was genius. Everything is included: people’s concerns about housing, education, health care. But he did not say: that is because of the asylum seekers and they have to leave.”

BBB candidates also learn in the ‘campaigning’ course not to act gloomy or negative, and never to speak ill of others. Voters don’t like that. And they learn the rule: Always say yes to the press. In her first year as a Member of Parliament, in 2021, Van der Plas only says no to TV programs such as Chantals Pyjama Party in First Dates Valentine. Sheets like Privé, Story in Party like to write about her, at Today Inside they love her for a long time. Johan Derksen says in the campaign for the Provincial Council that he is voting for her.

In April of this year, BBB was the largest party in the Netherlands in various polls for the House of Representatives elections with around 30 seats. Singer John de Bever asks Van der Plas if she wants to participate in a performance in Ahoy, together with Bonnie St. Claire, Lee Towers, Johan Derksen. She is offered a role in the Great Sinterklaas movie and the Battle for Christmas Eve, a camera crew from Videoland will follow her for a documentary. The leaf EW asks her for the HJ Schoo lecture. Van der Plas considers this a great honor, the lecture was previously given by politicians such as Mark Rutte, Sigrid Kaag, Dilan Yesilgöz. The version of the lecture that appears in a booklet states that there are probably people who find it “inappropriate” that a “simple woman from Deventer” is on stage at the De Rode Hoed in Amsterdam. They then have “bad luck”.

Her entire family is with her on Monday, September 4: her mother, her sons, a brother, an aunt, a niece and a nephew. Just before the lecture she says that it feels “unreal”. “That I can do this.” In her story she makes a plea to listen better to others, she sings a part The Sound of Silence van Simon & Garfunkel: „People talking without speaking, people hearing without listening.”

She does not say the sentence about the simple woman from Deventer. Henk Vermeer thinks she should get rid of that ‘Calimero idea’. She has been a Member of Parliament for two and a half years and, he says, leads a large party.

If you attend six times a week Today Inside When you hear that Van der Plas is an idiot, you think: it would not be wise to vote for her.

But how big is BBB? The Rutte IV cabinet fell before the summer and at the beginning of September it is Dilan Yesilgöz’s VVD that is at the top of the polls, with about 27 seats. Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC comes next with 25 seats and GroenLinks-PvdA with 23. BBB is fourth with about 15 seats. The PVV is on the rise and at the end of September Wilders also overtook Van der Plas: the PVV could get around 17 seats at that time.

BBB’s decline starts as early as May. On May 3, Van der Plas posted a message on Twitter about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on his way to the Netherlands: “May 4… 1 day a year that we commemorate OUR war victims. 1 day. THAT should be the focus on #4May. Not Zelensky.”

The reactions are intense: do the Ukrainian victims not matter on that day? And which victims from the Second World War are ours, and which are not? Russia seems to be happy with it, the Russian propaganda channel RT shows its message on TV.

A week later, in the smoking corner of the House of Representatives, Van der Plas says that she and her brothers always had to stay indoors on the evening of May 4. They watched Remembrance Day on Dam Square with their parents and often also watched a film or documentary about the Second World War. That played a role, she says, when she heard on May 3 that Zelensky was coming. “I think that Remembrance Day is already becoming so poor, we now commemorate everyone who has ever died in a war somewhere. I hear from people who experienced the Holocaust that they find that very bad.”

Van der Plas looks tired. She is angry, she thinks she has been called an anti-Semite by D66 member Sjoerd Sjoerdsma. He wrote on Twitter: “Apparently it is not enough for @lientje1967 that Zelensky is a Jewish president fighting for our freedom.”

Van der Plas and the European Commissioner will discuss the nitrogen crisis in the House of Representatives in April.

Photo Bart Maat Press conference after a conversation in April with European Commissioner Frans Timmermans in the House of Representatives.

Photo Bart Maat/ANP Van der Plas and the European Commissioner will discuss the nitrogen crisis in the House of Representatives in April.

Photos Bart Maat

“I will,” she says, “say hello to Sjoerd when I meet him, but things will never work out between him and me. He knows what threats this brings. He also knows that we have always supported Ukraine. Zelensky came here to ask for money and weapons and I understand that very well. I just meant: do that on another day.”

Her 85-year-old mother, Nuala van der Plas, is her role model in politics. She is from Ireland and was an alderman for the CDA in Deventer for eight years, where she always went to work by bike. Never in an official car. In the smoking corner, Caroline van der Plas says that her mother also found the news about Zelensky “very bad”. “I told her: I will learn from this.” Van der Plas does not want to call it a fault of his own. She does say: “I wouldn’t do it this way again. My only regret is that it was so short-sighted, with so little context.” She knows a farmer in Ukraine to whom she told her whole story. “I said: spread it there and I wouldn’t mind if it also reached the leadership of the country.”

“You know what it is,” she says. “I lay in bed that night, following the news about Zelensky on his way, and I was very excited. If Jan had still been alive, he would have said: ‘Lien, put away that phone. Stop.’ Now there was no one to stop me.”

Jan, Caroline van der Plas’s husband, died in 2019 from pancreatic cancer.

That evening, her employee Alexander Hendriks had already said in the group app: “Maybe you shouldn’t have done this, Caroline?” “But I thought: people really know that I am pro-Ukraine.”

Does it make her sleep badly? “No, I always sleep well. It was the first thing I thought about when I woke up for days.”

She sighs. “That’s just the way it is. Whoever burns his buttocks must sit on the blisters.”

On Wednesday, October 18, five weeks before the House of Representatives elections, there is a tense atmosphere in the BBB corridor of the House of Representatives. Henk Vermeer is not there. He is a candidate for MP and spends all day in debate training. To the despair of the other party employees, almost all of them in their twenties. They call him: he has to come. “Caroline is crying,” they say.

It was on the night before Today Inside about a forthcoming book about Van der Plas: Pulling the trigger for power by journalist Marcia Nieuwenhuis. Özcan Akyol says that it describes “the less attractive sides” of Van der Plas. Her ex, he says, wanted to throw himself off a bridge because he wasn’t allowed to see his children. “I can still remember that, yes,” says Johan-Derksen. “And that bridge is so high, then you have no chance of surviving.” Yvonne Coldeweijer writes about it on her juice channel, the Mediacourant in Flair have a message.

“Make sure Caroline eats,” Henk Vermeer tells the employees. “And don’t leave her alone. I’ll be there at eight o’clock tonight.”

A lot has been going wrong for weeks. Mona Keijzer was presented as a prime ministerial candidate at the end of August, but the chance that she will actually become one is no longer that great. On TV, Van der Plas says that it is the journalists who call her that, not BBB. After Budget Day, she will come to the House of Representatives with a motion on the minimum wage, without financial substantiation. Omtzigt came up with that idea, but she is laughed at by all the other MPs for it: ‘free beer’. And just after she has been critical of Timmermans who has redundancy pay and is campaigning, it turns out that Mona Keijzer also had redundancy pay.

If this is the price you pay in politics, then I don’t need it anymore

When she is in Ahoy on September 30 for the concert with John de Bever, she decides at the last minute not to do so: out of respect for the victims of the shooting in Rotterdam two days earlier. Bee Today Inside Johan Derksen says that she did not want to participate because there were technical problems and her songs at the rehearsal sounded like “bumbling”: she was going to sing parts of Guus come to Huus, Boer Harms, Oerend Hard. Van der Plas later says otherwise The Telegraph that she feels “hurt” by it. “Johan knows what it’s like.” She had already said that to him in Ahoy.

She also got sick, she coughs a lot.

When Henk Vermeer enters the party room at a quarter past eight on Wednesday evening, the Videoland camera crew is also there. Van der Plas is crying again. And she is angry. To the journalist of the book, whom she and her sons had asked not to write about the ex: they want to put the bad time they think they had with him behind them. To Özcan Akyol, who, according to Van der Plas, told the story as if it were true and did not ask her anything. And on Johan Derksen. “He could remember it,” he said. What the fuck, something from sixteen years ago and then you pretend you were there? Then they are only out to destroy you. Is there no one in such an editorial office who thinks: this is one side of the story, and also from her ex-husband?”

She also says: “If this is the price you pay in politics, then I don’t need it anymore. This doesn’t affect me, this affects my family. It’s not worth it to me.” But her sons, she says, believe she should continue. “I think so too,” says Henk Vermeer. “You know how often we encounter people who get hope because of you, because you are in politics.”

Such as the shrimp fishermen in Den Oever, where Van der Plas is on a working visit two days later. They expect a lot from her. And it’s not possible, and yet: it’s as if they know she has doubts. She starts talking about “a new cabinet” after the elections and then fisherman Gert Jan Rotgans suddenly waves his index finger and shouts: “You shouldn’t run away, should you?” “No,” says Van der Plas. “Why would I?”

Two days later the first election debate takes place College Tour. She sits on stage with Omtzigt, Yesilgöz and Timmermans and everyone notices how little she says. After the debate she says: “I didn’t want to bleat through it.” But it doesn’t happen to her again: in the subsequent debates she talks a lot, even over others. She does look more and more tired. Now she does sleep poorly, only four or five hours a night. And she coughs a lot. In a debate on RTL, a week and a half before the elections, she cannot even finish a sentence. The other party leaders pass her their glass of water.

Henk Vermeer’s wife gets cough syrup from the drugstore. That helps.

November 22, Bathmen. Emotions for election night. Photo Eric Brinkhorst

On the evening of November 22, it is her mother who covers her face during the exit poll at 9 p.m.: she is so shocked by the PVV’s victory. When the BBB’ers start a polonaise in café Boode in Bathmen, and they all think seven seats are not too bad, she has already gone home. She was tired. Caroline van der Plas dances along in slippers. She has been suffering from an inflamed toe all day.

A week and a half after the elections, that toe is still inflamed and she also wears slippers in her office. Her nails are still green, she might want to add some red for Christmas. Furthermore, she looks completely different than before the elections: rested and cheerful, and full of self-confidence again. BBB participates in discussions about a new cabinet and not, she believes, as a “little one”: because BBB has sixteen seats in the Senate.

What does her mother think if she joins a cabinet with the PVV? “She finds that scary. She is afraid that that party will do crazy things, no matter what you agree. And she says: ‘You shouldn’t want to be part of that, people will soon think you’re a racist too.’ She always worries about me. But she also believes that you should at least sit down together and negotiate.”

Caroline van der Plas now thinks that she may have been too concerned about the story about her ex, and therefore had “too little focus” in the campaign. And Today Inside? “That is an important program for our voters. When you hear six times a week that Van der Plas is an idiot, you think: it’s not a good idea to vote for her.”

She doesn’t think anything could be done about it. “This is democracy, this is how politics works: if people like you, they vote for you. And if they don’t like you, they won’t vote for you.”

Van der Plas in her slippers. Photo Eric Brinkhorst