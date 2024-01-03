Health 2.0: How technology has changed medicine

#Health #technology #changed #medicine

Santiago, Chile. January 3, 2023. In recent years, technological advances have revolutionized industries of all kinds and changed the way we live every day. In the area of ​​health, what once seemed unthinkable or distant is today a reality. For many, the medicine of the future is already here.

In some areas of health, the incorporation of new and innovative technologies has favorably changed the medical services provided, improving the times and precision of diagnoses, obtaining earlier detections, greater efficiency and as a result of all this, improving the patient experience. This is not minor, especially if you consider that early and adequate care can make a big difference. For example, according to research published in the British Medical Journal, each month of delay in cancer treatment can increase the risk of death by around 10%(1).

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every six deaths recorded in the world is caused by cancer. A sad reality, of which Chile is also part. In the country, a study carried out by the Ministry of Health (Minsal)(2) revealed that cancer reached its highest mortality rate in the last ten years, mainly affecting women and men between 60 and 65 years old. Among the conclusions of the specialists, some of the reasons are related to the risky lifestyle and the lack of education to improve it, which impacts smoking habits, adequate nutrition, early consultation, early diagnosis and timely treatment, among others. . Another point that stands out is the lack of access to treatment in the regions, which is why decentralization is one of the greatest needs of the sector.

The reality in which we live regarding cancer diagnosis reflects the need for more precise preventive diagnoses, a situation that is very important in different areas of medicine. Another example is in cardiology. In this area, GE HealthCare has brought continuous innovations that help improve analytics. One of the solutions is an analysis program that provides accurate and validated measurements of heart rate, axis, intervals and durations, and also offers ECG analysis, including those for atrial arrhythmias, rhythm detection and QT measurement.

Innovation and the use of technologies allow us to optimize and integrate work areas in order to obtain better results (more precise and faster) for patients. Artificial Intelligence (AI), for example, has allowed the development of very important advances in health, transforming the way in which clinical teams, doctors, technologists, among others, get involved. It is a tool that is supporting the different actors involved so that they can focus on patient care. More effective treatments, faster and more accurate tests, and greater monitoring and control are some of the benefits.

Democratizing technology, like GE HealthCare’s AIR Recon DL(3), helps empower local care centers with AI technology that enables faster scan times without compromising image quality. A decrease of up to 74% in the time for extremity examinations – from 36 to 9 minutes – and 61% for the female abdomen – from 1 hour to 24 minutes – has been demonstrated, favoring less cumbersome experiences for people(4). .

Likewise, PET/CT, positron emission tomography and computed tomography technology are essential for cancer diagnosis and treatment, where GE HealthCare has developed Precision DL. This is the latest addition to GE HealthCare’s portfolio of DL-based solutions to improve image quality and help improve patient outcomes in healthcare systems’ diagnostic imaging fleets.

Future trends

And as we witness a new era in healthcare, innovation will continue to be imminent. Among the novelties that are beginning to gain strength is virtual reality. In some parts of the world it is being used for surgeons and future professionals in the area to perform operations, through software that has given promising results. A recent study by Harvard Business Review(5) showed that professionals trained in virtual reality increased their overall performance by 230% compared to those who were trained traditionally, and were also faster and more accurate in performing surgical procedures.

On the other hand, remote patient monitoring and virtual care will continue to increase. Advances in new technologies have allowed clinics and healthcare centers to provide services remotely, for example, performing ultrasounds on pregnant women and exchanging data remotely for virtual cooperation.

Another case that incorporates the use of technology in health and the option of having a better diagnosis is related to breast cancer. At GE HealthCare we have advanced and developed equipment with unique qualities such as the Pristina Dueta Mammography Machine, which allows patients to control the compression of the breast exam themselves through a wireless remote control. In this case we have witnessed how the quality of the image improves and, therefore, its diagnosis, something that, although it may seem minuscule, is vital when we talk about one of the main causes of death in the country(6 ).

The advances that have changed the world of medicine will continue to surprise us. When we use technology to our advantage, we give ourselves the opportunity to advance in a new era of medicine. Chile is not immune to this trend, since different health establishments seek to incorporate more technology every day that allows them to continue advancing in obtaining better diagnoses and care for patients, even including artificial intelligence in their procedures, making Chile a leading country in Latin America that is at the forefront of innovation. At GE HealthCare we will continue working and collaborating to provide solutions that provide better experiences and guarantee a world where health has no limits.

—

(1) The British Medical Journal. (2020) Mortality due to cancer treatment delay: systematic review and meta-analysis. https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4087

(2) The results obtained by this center may not be applicable to all institutions and individual results may vary. It is provided for informational purposes only and its contents do not constitute a representation or warranty by GE HealthCare.

(3) Ministry of Health (MINSAL). (2020) Cancer Surveillance Report. https://www.minsal.cl/informe-de-vigilancia-de-cancer-denominado-analisis-de-mortalidad-prematura-y-anos-de-vida-potential-perdidos-avpp-que-abarca-la- decade-between-2009-2018/

(4) GE HealthCare, (sf) MR Image Reconstruction with AIR™ Recon DL. https://www.gehealthcare.es/products/magnetic-resonance-imaging/air-technology/air-recon-dl

(5) Harvard Business Review. (2019). Research: How Virtual Reality Can Help Train Surgeons. https://hbr.org/2019/10/research-how-virtual-reality-can-help-train-surgeons

(6) World Health Organization. (2020) Data visualization tools for exploring the global cancer burden in 2020.