Health, a priority for AFD in the Indian Ocean | AFD

The state of health of the populations of the territories and states of the Indian Ocean is very contrasting. The region alone embodies a demographic and epidemiological transition zone, where both young and aging populations coexist and where chronic diseases (cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases) and certain infectious pathologies, characteristic of developing countries, coexist.

The territories in the area experience strong disparities in the supply and access to health care, however they are faced with common challenges: precariousness, underdeveloped or even non-existent medical and social provision in certain States, increased vulnerability to extreme climatic events and their consequences on health, high exposure to emerging and re-emerging diseases.

To address these common challenges, coordinated efforts at the national and regional level are necessary. AFD is thus mobilizing in the Indian Ocean to strengthen national health systems and promote an integrated regional space in response to the region’s health challenges.

In order to meet the needs and priorities of public and private health stakeholders, AFD mobilizes various financial tools: financing in the form of loans and donations, European grant pre-financing, advisory support and even technical assistance.

Since 2018, 43 projects have been financed to the tune of 290 million euros.

