Health and well-being: the recommendation to take care of your skin on hotter days | blockers | sun protection | Bioderma | Saint Paul | dermatology | TRENDS

#Health #wellbeing #recommendation #care #skin #hotter #days #blockers #sun #protection #Bioderma #Saint #Paul #dermatology #TRENDS

Faced with a hotter summer than usual, there is great concern among people about what proper skin care looks like and what considerations should be taken into account when purchasing a sunscreen or sunscreen. Given this, Management consulted four specialists to explain what routine to follow before leaving the house and having contact with sunlight.

Dermoesthetik

Dr. Lola Orrego, dermatologist at the Dermoesthetik center in San Pablo, indicates that before exposing yourself to the sun you should have an umbrella or hat, sunglasses with UV protection, sunscreen for the face and body, and lycra to protect yourself from the sun. and have enough liquid in your purse or backpack to avoid dehydration.

The doctor’s recommendation is that sunscreen be applied 30 minutes before leaving the house and every 3 hours during the day, while at night the ideal is to use a facial moisturizer that has been recommended by the dermatologist. In addition, she clarifies that this product should not only be used in the summer but also 365 days a year.

“The products must be indicated by the dermatologist according to the patient’s phototype, sensitivity (allergy to some medication), pre-existing skin diseases and the area where it will be applied,” he adds.

Regarding the product offering, the specialist comments that the most cosmetic ones will dominate the market, while the most in demand will be those that last the longest on the skin. Blockers not tested on animals or “Cruelty free” will also be requested.

READ ALSO: Signature cocktails: the bartender’s recommendation to toast in a hot summer

Cleveland Clinic

For Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Melissa Piliang, the key to effective sun protection is following a simple routine. “Start with clean, dry skin, making sure to remove any dirt or residue. Next, apply a light moisturizer and wait a few minutes for it to be fully absorbed. This will help keep your skin hydrated and soft. Finally, apply it generously to all areas exposed to the sun. Make sure to completely cover the skin and repeat the application every two hours.”

Between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon are the hours when the sun’s rays are most powerful, therefore, Dr. Piliang suggests that during this period you wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, as well as a product that has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or more.

“Skin type plays a fundamental role in choosing the right product. For people with sensitive skin, it is important to opt for sunscreens specifically formulated for this type of skin, as they tend to be gentler and less likely to cause irritation,” he emphasizes.

READ ALSO: New Athletic on the trail of the consumer in 2024 and one foot outside Peru

Pacific Health

Dr. Ana Ramos, Medical Director of Pacífico Salud, comments that sunscreens should be used daily and be part of everyone’s daily routine. In addition, she warns that there are different products for adults and children, since the little ones in the home have more delicate skin and require fewer irritating components.

“To choose which one to use, the type of skin must be taken into account, since sunscreens are less irritating and are recommended for sensitive skin, while sunscreens are recommended for oily skin, but each person must evaluate it,” he mentions.

In the expert’s opinion, preferences point towards sunscreens or blockers that respect nature, are organic, promote environmental care and that the skin reflects healthy habits and lifestyle. In addition, she highlights that these types of products are less irritating and gentler than chemical ones.

READ ALSO: ISM and its plans to grow in the energy drinks segment

Bioderma

From Bioderma, Dr. Melissa Onofre Apaza highlights that there are currently different types of products and at all prices, so it is accessible to have healthy skin and helps prevent diseases through a basic routine: healthy grooming, repair-hydrate the skin. and take care of it from sun damage.

“After sun exposure, use soothing products with aloe vera to refresh the skin. Avoid products with alcohol as they can dry it out more and damage it,” he recommends.

If you go to the beach or pool, Dr. Onofre mentions that you should apply an appropriate sunscreen even when the day looks cloudy and repeat it when you get out of the water on dry skin. She also suggests wearing light, dark clothing that covers most of the skin and has sun protection (UPF), as well as protecting your feet to avoid burns.