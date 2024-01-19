Health authorities warned about a new variant of Covid-19 and called for protection with a new vaccine 00 Diario y Radio Universidad Chile

#Health #authorities #warned #variant #Covid19 #called #protection #vaccine #Diario #Radio #Universidad #Chile

The head of the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, Christian García, although he called on the population to remain calm, since it is a “low risk” strain, expressed that it could “be more contagious than the previous ones.”

02 Friday, January 19, 2024 16:38 hrs.02

This Friday the mayor of Independencia, Gonzalo Durán, together with the head of the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, Christian Garcia, and the seremi de Salud RM, Gonzalo Soto, led a vaccination operation against Covid-19 and flu in the commune. Instance in which they warned of an increase in respiratory viruses circulating, despite the high temperatures facing the Metropolitan Region, and provided information regarding what the next winter 2024 campaign will be like.

According to García “As in previous years, a high circulation of different respiratory viruses is expected. The health teams in the different territories and at the central level are already coordinated to strengthen the preparation of the network