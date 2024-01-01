Health Brief…the most important health and family news over the past hours

Enas Al-Banna wrote Sunday, December 31, 2023 11:00 PM

Over the past few hours, “The Seventh Day” has published a number of service topics that provide medical advice of interest to all family members, and included the most important news of the year’s harvest in the field of health, in addition to presenting prevention methods during New Year celebrations to avoid catching any infection, with medical advice to maintain health. Your eyes while using fireworks, and ways to prevent recurring colds to avoid middle ear infection, in addition to the latest treatments that include the use of diabetes medications, the latest treatment for patients with heart failure.

Harvest 2023.. The presidential initiative to detect prostate tumors and methods of prevention

Beware.. Frequent colds and nasal allergies are the most common causes of middle ear infection

Harvest 2023 Presidential Initiative… Symptoms of digestive system cancer from the esophagus to the rectum

The new Corona variant.. 5 ways to avoid infection during New Year celebrations

Diabetes medications are the latest trends in treating patients with heart failure

Tips for regulating blood sugar levels during New Year celebrations 2024

Exercising 3 times a week makes your brain bigger and enhances your memory

