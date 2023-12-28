Health care contribution. If you earn PLN 1 too much, you will pay up to PLN 9,000 extra

#Health #care #contribution #earn #PLN #pay #PLN #extra

Many flat-rate entrepreneurs, almost 900,000 of them, will have to pay an additional health insurance contribution for 2023. The contribution depends on the income from the activity, but if the limit is exceeded, an additional payment must be made to ZUS – writes “Rzeczpospolita”.

– Exceeding the threshold by one zloty may result in an additional payment of even more than PLN 9,000 – said Piotr Juszczyk, a tax advisor at inFakt, quoted by “Rz”.

Revenue limits

The newspaper reminded that “lump sum entrepreneurs are divided into three groups”. “In the first group (income up to PLN 60,000), they pay PLN 376.16 per month in health insurance contributions. In the second group (income from PLN 60,000 to PLN 300,000), it is PLN 626.93. The highest earners, above PLN 300,000, pay PLN 1,128.48 every month,” she said.

The daily indicated that “the annual amount for health insurance is PLN 4,513.92 for low income, PLN 7,523.16 for medium income, and PLN 13,541.79 for the highest income.”

He then explained “why flat-rate taxpayers are threatened with additional premiums.” “This results from the rules of its settlement. If at the beginning of the year an entrepreneur is in a lower threshold, he pays a smaller amount. For the month in which he exceeds the income limit (and for the following months), he pays a higher contribution. Exceeding the income threshold, however, causes this the higher contribution applies for the entire year. And after its end, he must pay the difference,” wrote “Rz”.

It was added that “such a settlement system means that the subsidy must be taken into account not only by entrepreneurs whose revenues have increased from month to month”, but “also by those who have been earning equally all the time”, and “everything depends on whether they exceeded certain income limit.

Health insurance premium payment

– Let’s assume that for the first three months of 2023 the entrepreneur paid PLN 376.16. In April, it exceeded the 60,000 mark. PLN, the contribution for each of the remaining months amounted to PLN 626.93. The total amount was PLN 6,770.85. However, the contribution due for the entire year is PLN 7,523.16. Therefore, he must pay an additional PLN 752.31 – Juszczyk calculated.

He added that “the highest subsidy will be when we paid contributions based on the income from 2022, which was below PLN 60,000 (first group), and it turned out that in 2023 we exceeded PLN 300,000 (even by 1 zloty) and we will be in the third group, and “then you will have to pay an additional PLN 9,027.87”.

– There is still a chance to count revenues and possibly postpone a transaction to January (transfer the date of completion of a service or sale of goods). Or lower the price. Thanks to this, we can avoid exceeding the limit – explained Piotr Juszczyk.

He also reminded that paid social security contributions can be deducted from income.

– If, after adding up your income for the entire year, it turns out to be slightly higher than the limit, it is worth considering paying December social security contributions in December (instead of January). Deduction from income may mean that we do not exceed this limit and we will not have to pay additional health insurance contributions – said the expert.

The daily emphasized that “such maneuvers will result in higher revenue in 2024 (on which the health insurance premium paid next year will depend)” and yet “ultimately, the entrepreneur may be better off” because “it is not known because at what threshold it will be next year (it may also change the form of settlements) and whether it will ultimately pay a smaller amount of contributions.

