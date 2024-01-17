“Health Care” launches a campaign to educate young people and school students about the importance of maintaining oral health

#Health #Care #launches #campaign #educate #young #people #school #students #importance #maintaining #oral #health

The General Authority for Health Care, one of the comprehensive health insurance system bodies, launched its first medical, awareness and educational campaign for the year 2024 in Aswan Governorate, under the slogan “Hold on to your health.” The authority indicated that the campaign, which was launched on the first of this January in Aswan Governorate, the sixth comprehensive health insurance governorate in implementation, is considered the second phase of the campaign, and a continuation of the first phase that was launched in the governorates of the Canal Region and Luxor Governorate during the years 20022 and 2023, in cooperation with the international company Unilever.

The Health Care Authority’s statement explained that the Health Care Authority’s campaign aims to maintain the health of the mouth and gums, and teach children to wash hands in the correct way in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, in addition to examining teeth, measuring sugar levels and blood pressure, and raising awareness of the importance of brushing teeth, in order to preserve the health of the mouth, teeth and gums. .

The statement reviewed the results of the campaign in the four governorates, “Port Said, Luxor, Ismailia, and Suez,” which were included in the first phase of the campaign, which exceeded 800,000 medical and awareness services, as the total number of citizens benefiting from the campaign’s services in Port Said Governorate reached 160,000 citizens, 250,000 citizens in Luxor Governorate, and 270. One thousand citizens in Ismailia Governorate, in addition to 125 citizens in Suez Governorate.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Sabki, Chairman of the Health Care Authority and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Health Insurance and Decent Life projects at the Ministry of Health and Population, indicated that the campaign is scheduled to target awareness and medical examination for 2 million citizens by the end of 2024, stressing that strengthening the concepts of prevention and adopting healthy behavior as a pattern Life is extremely important in achieving comprehensive health coverage, and in this context, global efforts for control and prevention are being intensified in order to avoid the occurrence of diseases as well as to eliminate diseases, as this is a global trend, including raising individuals’ awareness of the importance of this, in order to preserve the health of citizens, in addition to To improve the quality of life and the level of public health for all citizens, especially for children, in line with the campaigns launched under the slogan “100 Million Health,” and in line with the interest of the political leadership in the health of Egypt’s future generations.

Pointing out that the campaign primarily targets children of all ages. During the awareness campaign activities, children and their families are educated on the correct methods of washing hands, and the importance of brushing teeth since childhood. A number of symbolic gifts and coloring booklets are also distributed to encourage children on the importance of washing hands and cleaning. Proper teeth, in order to encourage children to pay attention to personal hygiene, whether inside schools or through trucks that travel throughout the governorate.

In a related context, Al-Subki explained that dental services are among the most prominent services provided under the umbrella of comprehensive health coverage, as the Health Care Authority has been able to provide 2.5 million dental services through the authority’s family medicine centers and units in the governorates of the comprehensive health insurance system so far.

Dr. Radwa Imam, General Supervisor of Health Awareness and Initiatives, stressed that infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene, is extremely important in achieving comprehensive health coverage, and pointed out the importance of raising young people’s awareness of these preventive measures, and informing them of sound health patterns in a practical way. In addition to using technological tools to create passion and enjoyment among children about the importance of washing hands, as it is considered one of the most effective measures to limit the spread of pathogens and prevent and transmit infections, especially viral ones.

It is noteworthy that the “Your Health… Hold Your Hands and Teeth” campaign truck, which is touring a number of different schools and neighborhoods in Aswan Governorate, has sinks equipped for the purpose of training children and teaching them the proper steps for washing hands with soap and water, in addition to some initial examinations to determine the health of the mouth and teeth for all those attending. On the truck, from different age groups.