health check-up of the year

#health #checkup #year

Thomas Spadoni, emergency doctor at the Escartons hospital center in Briançon, thinks that his heated bib is more effective than a simple survival blanket. Photo Le DL /Justin Mourez

The invention that could change everything

After two and a half years of research and development, Briançon emergency doctor Thomas Spadoni launched, with three associates, a heated breastplate to combat hypothermia. Patented, the product called ThermoTrauma was awarded the innovation prize at the annual congress of the French Society of Emergency Medicine. The vest, weighing less than a kilogram and can be carried in a bag, is equipped with rechargeable batteries with a battery life of three to five hours. “Hypothermia increases the mortality of victims. It has serious consequences such as bleeding, infections, etc. And below 34°C, there are 50% deaths,” analyzes Thomas Spadoni, whose invention is currently in the testing phase in various emergency services.

For its 90th anniversary, the Edith Seltzer Foundation is diversifying its activity a little more by taking over the management of the La Guisane care center for asthmatic children. Photo The DL /Audrey Lungo

The Edith Seltzer Foundation, 90 years of care

Last September, the Briançon care center of the Edith Seltzer foundation celebrated its 90th anniversary. Opened in 1933 to treat nurses suffering from tuberculosis, the sanatorium has diversified considerably over time. Today, the foundation employs 500 employees and works, with its 35 million euros budget, in health areas (follow-up care and health center, day care, caregiver respite platform, health sports, health center, addiction care and prevention), social, medico-social and training, the production and delivery of meals.

The AtmoSud station measures air quality. Photo Le DL /Thomas Bonnet

Tracking fine particles

The air quality in Briançon is now measurable and measured. Since the summer of 2023, the AtmoSud association has installed, in front of the former Prorel school, a fine particle collection station to analyze pollution levels. Not surprisingly, pollutant concentrations are increasing as temperatures drop and the use of home heating appliances increases.

The Briançonnaise received congratulations from the jury for her public health thesis on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Photo The DL

Lisa Eyquem has more ideas

His name has become a reference in insider circles. In 2023, Briançonnaise Lisa Eyquem won the prize for the best thesis from the Faculty of Pharmacy of Marseille for her work on “fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) on the island of Reunion”. “It is a subject as medical, political as social, and much wider than the territory of Reunion. The metropolis is far from being spared. In the future, I hope to provide concrete solutions to give a crucial role to the pharmacist at all stages of the management of fetal alcohol syndrome” explains the former student of the Carlhian-Rippert school, of the Vauban college , from the Altitude high school and now an intern in the pharmacology and addictology laboratory of the Tours University Hospital.