Health Council advises monkeypox vaccination program for risk group | Domestic

19 dec 2023 om 16:57

The Netherlands should have a structural vaccination program against the monkeypox virus. The Health Council advises this. The program should only target men who have sex with men, because they are at the greatest risk of infection.

The monkeypox virus first broke out in the Netherlands in May 2022. 1,284 people became infected with the virus in the Netherlands. A large proportion of people with monkeypox were men between the ages of 25 and 44 who had sexual relations with men.

People infected with the monkeypox virus mainly suffer from fever and rash. Most people heal on their own after a few weeks. The disease is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact or sexual contact.

Last year, sixteen people in the Netherlands ended up in hospital with monkeypox. No one died from the disease.

The virus was diagnosed in 70,000 people worldwide last year. Following the outbreak, Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health) asked the Health Council for advice on a vaccination program.

According to the Health Council, the vaccination program should focus on the risk group of young homosexual men. They were by far the most infected and suffered more from the virus.

Vaccination program must prevent major outbreaks

Although many people recover after a few weeks, the Health Council believes it is wise to set up a vaccination program. A future variant of the monkeypox virus could cause more serious symptoms.

The Health Council believes it is wiser to set up the program in advance than to only do so when a new variant breaks out. This prevents the outbreak from leading to a large number of infections.

According to the Health Council, a vaccination program for the entire population is not necessary. The total number of infections among the entire population was too small for this.

