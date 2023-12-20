Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

#Health #coverage #increases #1yearold #childhood #vaccines #Equilíbrio #Saúde

São Paulo

Coverage of seven childhood vaccines from the PNI (National Immunization Program) recommended for the first year of life increased this year.

According to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday afternoon (19), coverage of the DTP vaccine (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, also known as whooping cough) increased in all states. MMR, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, showed growth in 26 states. The data refers to the period from January to October this year compared to the entire last year.

Eight vaccines are recommended in the first year of life: hepatitis A, pneumococcal 1 (booster), meningococcal (1st booster), OPV (oral polio vaccine), DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), MMR (measles, mumps, rubella ) 1st and 2nd doses, and varicella (chickenpox). Yellow fever is included on the list, indicated at nine months.

Among the states, Piauí, Espírito Santo, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte and Rondônia stood out due to the significant increase: in Piauí, coverage of the first dose of the triple viral vaccine increased from 82.8% to 97.8%, that of polio grew from 75.9% to 89.9%. There was also an increase in DTP coverage, from 73.1% to 92.8%.

In the case of Espírito Santo, meningococcal coverage went from 58.5% in 2022 to 91.6% this year.

Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte increased, respectively, 39.8 and 33.4 percentage points in vaccination coverage against yellow fever.

Rondônia surpassed the recommended target for the first dose of MMR, with a jump from 89.2% to 99.6%.

“The National Movement for Vaccination won. We all achieved together the objective of reversing the trend of loss of vaccination coverage in Brazil. Vaccine is life, vaccine is for everyone. Along with treated water, [vacinação] This is what guaranteed the reduction in infant mortality and the increase in life expectancy around the world. We cannot lose something that was built by the work of many”, said Nísia Trindade, Minister of Health, during this Tuesday’s event.

The number of municipalities that reached the target of 95% DTP vaccine coverage grew by more than 48% this year, from 1,467 to 2,180. In relation to polio, an increase of 48% was recorded — from 1,463 cities in 2022 to 2,168 this year.

In the case of hepatitis A vaccination coverage, the increase was 40% (1,745 to 2,446).

Hepatitis A

2022: 73% – 1.722

2023: 79,5% – 2.446

24 states showed increased coverage in 2023

Pneumococcal 1 year (1st booster)

2022: 71,5% – 1.982

2023: 78% – 2.481

23 states showed increased coverage in 2023

Meningococcal (1st booster)

2022: 75,3% – 2.162

2023: 79,8% – 2.468

24 states showed increased coverage in 2023

Poliomyelitis (1st booster)

2022: 67,1% – 1.463

2023: 74,6% – 2.168

26 states showed increased coverage in 2023

DTP (1st booster)

2022: 67,4% – 1.467

2023: 75,2% – 2.180

All states showed an increase in coverage in 2023

Triple Viral (1st dose)

2022: 80,7% – 2.480

2023: 85,6% – 3.084

26 federations showed an increase in coverage in 2023

Triple Viral (2nd dose)

2022: 57,6% – 851

2023: 61,6% – 1.326

24 federations showed an increase in coverage in 2023

Yellow fever

2022: 60,6% – 1.021

2023: 67,3% – 1.410

All states increased coverage in 2023

HPV

Coverage of the HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine increased by 30% this year. Since 2014, the vaccine has seen a drop in the number of doses administered. The minister attributed the increase to the fact that 3,992 Brazilian cities (71.7%) adopted the strategy of vaccinating children in schools.

Chickenpox presents decline

In the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine, coverage fell. Last year, 2,181 municipalities reached the 95% target. Overall, coverage was 73.3%.

In 2023, until October, the target was reached by 2,144 cities and coverage for the year reached 71.6%.

“The chickenpox vaccine went through a temporary sanitary suspension. It started in Europe and then followed by Anvisa. This resulted in an interruption in supply. It was not possible to find producers on the market who could replace this interruption”, explains Eder Gatti, director of the Department of Immunization and Communicable Diseases of the Ministry of Health.

According to him, it is still necessary to wait for external assessments to guarantee the safety of the population. “The Ministry of Health requested that INCQS [Instituto Nacional de Controle de Qualidade em Saúde] carried out all the necessary bench evaluation to ensure that the vaccine, with the new production methodology, was safe for the population”, added the doctor, stating that the department already has a delivery schedule for the vaccines and as soon as it receives them, it will distribute them. .

Vaccination panel

In November, the Ministry of Health launched a vaccination panel to facilitate managers, citizens and all interested individuals in accessing vaccination coverage data. Until 2022, routine vaccines had records of administered doses entered into the information systems of states, municipalities and the Federal District.

The agency was responsible for compiling the information and presenting it through a panel on the Tabnet platform.

From now on, the doses applied are linked to the CPF and the vaccination information will be redirected to the RNDS (National Health Data Network).