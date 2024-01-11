Health enables eight vaccination points without appointment for risk groups against flu and covid

#Health #enables #vaccination #points #appointment #risk #groups #flu #covid

OVIEDO, 11 Ene. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Ministry of Health of the Principality of Asturias intensifies the vaccination campaign against flu and covid to facilitate access to risk groups that have not yet been immunized. To this end, eight walk-in points have been set up in all health areas, which will remain open as long as there is a high circulation of seasonal respiratory viruses.

Most of the new enabled points will come into operation this Friday, January 12, and will offer service from Monday to Friday, according to the regional Executive.

Specifically, the vaccination points of Health Area II, in the Cangas del Narcea health center, will begin to operate this Friday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., Monday to Friday; in Health Area III, in external consultations of the San Agustín University Hospital, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday; in Health Area IV, in the extraction area of ​​the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday; in Health Area VI, in consultation 14 of the Outpatient Consultation area of ​​the Hospital del Oriente, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Monday to Friday; and in Health Area VII, at the entrance to the Vital Álvarez Buylla Hospital, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

In areas I, V and VIII, service will begin next week. Thus, on Monday, January 15, it will begin in health area I, in the Preventive Medicine Service of Jarrio Hospital, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday; and in Health Area V, at the El Natahoyo Health Center, in Gijón, from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

On Tuesday the 16th it will begin in health area VIII, at the La Felguera Health Center, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Tuesdays. In addition, Sespa continues with the usual vaccination in health centers, where prior appointments are maintained.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Prophylaxis is indicated for people 60 years of age and older, people who live in nursing homes and disability centers, people under 60 years of age with risk conditions, patients with chronic diseases, pregnant women and those who live with others who have a high degree of immunosuppression. in addition to smokers and essential service workers.

Health authorities encourage all these groups to be vaccinated, while remembering that good habits help reduce virus transmission.

The use of a mask in health care centers (hospitals and primary care) and pharmacies is now mandatory. Exceptions are those under 6 years of age and those who need verbal and/or gestural interaction that is important for dealing with the patient.

Likewise, the use of a mask is recommended for the general population in the presence of symptoms of respiratory infection, and its use is recommended in residential centers for vulnerable people, although its general use is not recommended. It will be necessary to guarantee the provision and use of masks for and for professionals who care for people with symptoms compatible with a respiratory infection.

It is also recommended, when sneezing, to use disposable tissues and not reuse them, not touching your eyes, nose and mouth after doing so, and frequent hand washing, and proper ventilation is recommended in work and educational environments. and the application of protocols on this matter in public centers, among other recommended habits to reduce transmission such as meetings, especially in closed spaces, if one has symptoms, to avoid infecting other people.

Maintaining good ventilation of closed spaces or frequently cleaning surfaces that are touched by hands, such as doorknobs or switches, are other health recommendations.