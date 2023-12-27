Health. Heart attack, stroke… Why cannabis is not good for your heart

#Health #Heart #attack #stroke.. #cannabis #good #heart

While more and more people, especially in France, use marijuana for medical and especially recreational purposes, two new studies suggest that its regular consumption can harm heart and brain health. In France, its use remains stable, and concerns 10.6% of 18-64 year olds (14.2% of men and 7.2% of women).

A 34% increased risk of developing heart failure

According to a first study, daily use of marijuana, also known as cannabis, increases the risk of developing heart failure by around a third (34%), compared to people who say they have never used it. . This is even after taking into account other factors such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, demographic and economic factors, alcohol consumption and smoking.

These results come from the American government research program “All of Us”. Nearly 157,000 people with an average age of 54 were followed for almost 4 years.

“Previous research has found links between marijuana use and cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation,” said lead study author Dr. Yakubu Bene-Alhasan ( Baltimore). Our study provides more data linking its consumption to certain cardiovascular diseases. »

More cardiac and cerebrovascular events in older people

Since 2015, cannabis use in the United States has almost doubled and continues to increase among older adults. A second study suggests that those with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and hypercholesterolemia (high LDL cholesterol) who use marijuana are at increased risk of heart or brain events. major acute during hospitalization.

Results very specific to cannabis

From the National Inpatient Sample 2019, the largest US national database on hospitalizations, researchers established that 20% of hospitalized patients who regularly used cannabis had an increased risk of major cardiac or cerebral events.

Additionally, 13.9% of cannabis users with cardiovascular risk factors experienced cardiac and brain events while hospitalized.

These results are all the more credible as a statistical bias has been ruled out: those who consumed tobacco were excluded. The researchers were therefore able to examine the specific impact of cannabis.

Carboxyhemoglobin and tar, harmful to the heart muscle

Regarding the mechanism at play, the latest research indicates that smoking cannabis increases blood concentrations of carboxyhemoglobin and tar (partially burned combustible material), which are then similar to the effects of inhaling a tobacco cigarette.

Carboxyhemoglobin is a complex of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin within red blood cells, which prevents the uptake and transport of oxygen by hemoglobin.

However, “both of these phenomena have been associated with heart muscle diseases, rhythm disturbances, heart attacks and other serious conditions,” says Professor Robert Page, pharmacologist (Aurora, Colorado). And added: “with these two studies, the cardiovascular risks linked to cannabis consumption become clearer. »

Consumption of marie-jeanne is therefore not without consequences on the cardiovascular system, among others.